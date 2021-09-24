OBYK LLC: Teenage Entrepreneur Kyle Edward Makes Thousands A Week Growing Social Media Accounts

Bronx, New York, United States, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses are increasingly turning to social media marketing and digital marketing guru, Kyle Edward, to build market presence and stimulate higher income.

In January 2021, the Bronx, New York, 19-year-old launched his social media marketing agency and has since helped many brands and public figures grow their audiences on social media platforms.

The idea of social media marketing stood out to Kyle because he enjoys growing social media accounts on Instagram. He spends hours on his account - https://www.instagram.com/nudt/ - engaging with customers and supporters.

"Every business today needs a social media presence," he said. "Social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook, have become the place where people go and connect. With billions of people using these platforms there are billions of potential customers to be reached."

He seized on his entrepreneurial spirit and launched the agency as he realized that going out during the global pandemic could put him at risk of being infected.

"I never wanted to work a 9-5 job. I always wanted to own a company," Kyle reflected. "It is hard at first, and there are a lot of obstacles that get in your way, but once you get past them, the freedom of doing whatever you want whenever you want is indescribable.

"I could travel anywhere in the world while working through my computer, and I could sleep while earning income."

Kyle was also motivated to start his business by his desire to help others. Along the way, he has taken more than ten members to work with him and with who he shared his ideas with. They are now integral to the success of his social media marketing agency.

He added: "I believe the key to success is taking action the second you come up with a valuable idea, especially if it can make you a millionaire. There are lots of risks, but what's important is that you continue to learn from your mistakes and work harder and smarter next time around."

In the past few months, Kyle has been working at home through his website OBYK.NET, growing pages into thousands. He plans to register an LLC in the future to scale his ideas to new heights.