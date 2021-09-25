“Vietnam Day in Switzerland 2021” to Be Held Online This October

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam Days in Switzerland 2021 will be held online for the first time from 3pm to 6pm (Vietnam time) on October 9, 2021 from 3 bridge points: main stage from Vietnam, the Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other International Organizations in Geneva. This is an activity to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Switzerland and Vietnam diplomatic relations.

Vietnam Day in Switzerland 2021 is under the framework of Vietnam Days Abroad initiative assigned by the Prime Minister to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2010. This year, the event hosted by the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO, under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with representative agencies of Vietnam to Switzerland, the Swiss Embassy in Vietnam, Vietnam Television and LeBros.

The event not only contributes to the friendly relations between the two countries, but also promotes Vietnam’s image as an authentic yet dynamic country to the Swiss and Europeans through special art performances, impressive footage and interesting stories shared by special guests, namely Ambassador of Switzerland to Vietnam Ivo Sieber, Ambassador of Vietnam to Switzerland Le Linh Lan; Ambassador and Head of Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, WTO and other International Organizations in Geneva Le Thi Tuyet Mai; Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland Philipp Rosler; Former Deputy Director of Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies Nguyen Thi Hien, FPT Telecom Chairman Hoang Nam Tien, VinAI Research Director Bui Hai Hung, MindX CEO Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Lawyer Pierre Schifferli, etc.

The event consists of 5 chapters:

(1) Hello, Switzerland! Hello, Europe!

(2) Authentic Culture

(3) Amazing Country

(4) Future Generations

(5) See You in Vietnam.

This event will be broadcasted live on Fanpage Vietnam Days Abroad, Youtube Vietnam Days Abroad.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6ca3090-255f-4af9-8c39-28686c220460