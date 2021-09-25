Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation into Acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming – GNOG

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (“GNOG”) (Nasdaq: GNOG) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On August 9, 2021, GNOG announced that it would be acquired by DraftKings in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, GNOG stockholders are expected to receive a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ common stock for each share of GNOG common stock that they hold.

The investigation seeks to determine whether GNOG shareholders are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares, and if GNOG’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GNOG to DraftKings.

GNOG shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com