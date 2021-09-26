Labour Hire Agency AIO Contracting Provides Nearly 100 Workers in Just 3 Weeks for Leading Food Manufacturing Company

Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major companies and supply chains around the country are currently in need of skilled workers as cities begin to emerge from lockdowns and businesses begin to feel the increasing demand for their products and services.

As the leading labour hire company, Melbourne based AIO Contracting recently supplied almost 100 workers for a top national food company in need of competent, hard working factory employees. The workers were sourced in an impressive three weeks. AIO initially impressed the food manufacturing brand with top quality engineering and construction solutions; when the brand came into short supply of staff, they turned to AIO for the same level of professionalism and dedication to perfection.

The brand is a fast growing, nationally recognised food manufacturer with a state of the art warehouse located in western Melbourne. The recent, rapid expansion of the company and of the warehouse prompted the brand to reach out to AIO for assistance finding workers. This company required both daytime workers as well as staff to work night shifts at their Melbourne warehouse. AIO supplied skilled, enthusiastic workers for both shifts to ensure around the clock coverage for the company.

When companies require additional workers, AIO Contracting handles every aspect of the labour hire process, from recruitment to training to HR operations. AIO is the premier labour hire agency Melbourne wide and provides businesses with top notch employees who have the right skill set and work ethic for any job. Each candidate is thoroughly screened and vetted so that businesses know that they are getting the best of the best.

Great employees are the best way to ensure quality production and improved workflow. Of all labour agencies Melbourne wide, AIO Contracting provides the highest standard of employees and the fastest turnaround times. Businesses can relax knowing that AIO takes care of every single stage of recruitment and covers all bases, all while providing 24/7 support for businesses and employees. For top quality labour hire, Melbourne organisations can rely on AIO Contracting.

