Liberty Welcomes Government Scheme Expansion for Small Business

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further help for Australian SMEs has arrived thanks to expanded government funding, and leading non-bank lender Liberty welcomes the opportunity to support more business customers.

The ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19 restrictions are challenging for businesses, but the expansion of the Australian Government SME Recovery Loan Scheme is a promising solution. As a participating lender, Liberty will continue to support eligible business customers with free-thinking business loans until 31 December 2021.

As part of the scheme expansion, several changes were made to the eligibility criteria that will enable more SMEs experiencing hardship to apply for relief funds. The scheme will no longer require businesses to have accessed JobKeeper payments during the March quarter of 2021 or to have been flood-affected.

Eligible SMEs will have access to business loans of up to $5 million over a term of up to 10 years. Borrowers can use these loans for many business purposes, including to support investment or to refinance other qualifying debts.

The types of business loans available from non-bank lenders such as Liberty can provide more opportunities for business owners looking to rebuild or reach new heights.

Liberty was one of the first non-bank lenders to join the initial SME Guarantee Scheme and is committed to supporting small business customers to grow successful businesses.

Liberty can provide flexible business solutions that are catered to the unique needs and circumstances of business owners. Thanks to specialist credit assessment practices, Liberty can even help those with lower credit scores to find the right loan.

With a competitive range of business lending products on offer, Liberty is here to help you set your business up for success.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Heidi Armstrong

Group Manager - Marketing and Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

Related Images











Image 1: Liberty





Liberty









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment