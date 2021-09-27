INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HOMB, BBDC, VLY, CXP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Happy Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. If you are a Home BancShares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Sierra Income Corporation. Following the transaction, Barings BDC stockholders are expected to own approximately 58.7% of the combined company. If you are a Barings BDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation. If you are a Valley National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

