Start of the construction of the second stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project (Vilnius, Lithuania)

English Estonian

UAB Merko Būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the second stage of the Vilneles Skverai residential project, located on the outskirts of the Old Town of Vilnius. The new stage includes six apartment buildings with 209 apartments, which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The 5- and 6-storey buildings located at address Manufakturu str. 7 will have the energy class rating A+. All apartments will have spacious balconies or terraces and will be equipped with heat-recovery ventilation system, providing fresh air and ensuring even air distribution. Parking spaces, storage rooms and charging stations for electric cars will be in underground parking garage. The sizes of the one- to four-room apartments range between 28 to 88 square metres and the price per square metre starts at 2,250 euros.

The first stage of Vilneles Skverai residential quarter ( merko.lt/vilnelesskverai/ ) with six buildings and 239 apartments will be completed in the third quarter of 2022. The development project comprises in total of 24 new residential buildings with more than a thousand apartments.

Additional information: UAB Merko Būstas, General Director Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 5210 5330.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As of the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.



Attachment