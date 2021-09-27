CoinAgenda Europe Gathers Blockchain Leaders for Sept 27-29 Monaco event

MONACO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced it will be welcoming top cryptocurrency and fintech leaders to explore trends in crypto-economics, investing, regulations and other projects and initiatives during a three day event at the Le Méridien Beach Plaza in Monaco on September 27-29, 2021. Tickets and agenda are available on the event page.





Confirmed Speakers include:





Gregory Crous, CEO at H3RO3S AG





“After 19 months, it is great to bring back live events for the CoinAgenda conference series,” said Erika Zapanta, CoinAgenda Global Director of Events. “To celebrate our first event for 2021, the CoinAgenda team has launched a special NFT created by artist, @chissweetart (variations by @Nitramdesign) made specifically for CoinAgenda Europe in Monaco. These NFTs will unlock the replays of the recorded conference content as well as other goodies, and all participants, speakers and sponsors will receive one to commemorate the event.”





The three day event will include sessions covering the future of cryptocurrency, blockchain and quantum technologies, decentralized finance (DeFi), fintech, privacy, scaling solutions, token economics, payment and infrastructure platforms, Web 3.0, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and legal and regulatory issues in blockchain investing. Presenting startups will also have the opportunity to pitch top industry investors. Concluding each day will be VIP parties and dinners. All attendees, speakers, sponsors, and media are invited to network over drinks and food overlooking the gorgeous views of Monaco.





Confirmed sponsors include:

H3RO3S - H3RO3S is the World's First Real Life Play 2 Earn and provides a fun and interactive platform where friends or strangers are able to complete tasks for one another to gain tokens while maintaining social distance.





CoinAgenda Europe is the first of four events in the CoinAgenda conference series. CoinAgenda Middle East + Africa will take place in Dubai October 8-10, 2021 as part of Gulf Blockchain Week; CoinAgenda Global will take place in Las Vegas October 25-27, 2021 as part of Las Vegas Blockchain Week and concluding the year, CoinAgenda Carribean will gather in Puerto Rico December 7-9, 2021 as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.





For more information regarding CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com. To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Europe, visit the event page: www.coinagenda.com/europe-2021/.





For the CoinAgenda Europe schedule, visit www.coinagenda.com/europe-2021-schedule/.





ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its eight year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Global focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.