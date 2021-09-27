NSR’s Non-GEO Constellations Analysis Toolkit 2.0 Doubles Its Data Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today NSR launched Version 2.0 of its industry leading Non-GEO Constellations Analysis Toolkit 2.0 (NCAT2), expanding its comprehensive analytical toolset benchmarking LEO and MEO constellations. Version 2.0 doubles input and output data tables to 56 sub-constellations and increases available tools to 15, including a granular assessment of fixed-data and mobility applications.



“Two systems, Starlink and SES O3B, are now operational but many others, such as OneWeb, Telesat, and Amazon are in the pipeline. The rapidly increasing numbers in the Non-GEO sector drives need for tools to assess capabilities factually and in-depth,” notes NSR President, Christopher Baugh. “Driven by client feedback, NCAT2 incorporates new tools, including the ability to conduct assessment for fixed and mobility applications at global, regional or country-levels.”

As thousands of LEO and MEO satellites beam tens of Terabits per second, they transform not only the space sector, but the adjacent telecommunications industry, making it vital for strategic decision makers of both value chains to evaluate potential developments. NCAT2’s configurable filters and visualizations allow that insight.

NCAT2 datasets consider addressability, bandwidth supply-demand, and competitive standing versus terrestrial network, by leveraging thousands of pre-loaded data points processed through the toolkit’s logic. New to Version 2.0 are tools that evaluate gateway housing and visibility, exclusion angles and mobility (Aero/ Maritime/ Rail) heatmaps for 56 LEO/MEO Constellations shells, providing clients a much broader market perspective and ease with which they can conduct their own assessment of Non-GEO Constellations impacts, connections, and feasibility, keeping them ahead of the curve.

About the ToolKit

NSR’s NCAT2 is an assembly of analytical models that x-ray and benchmark LEO and MEO satellite constellations at architectural and business layers. With pre-loaded data, configurable filters, inputs and visualizations, the toolkit is a standalone NSR product useable in combination with market data and insight extracted from relevant NSR research studies. NCAT2 provides for both business and technical professionals alike seeking in-depth understanding of Non-GEO high-throughput SATCOM.

Systems Analyzed in this Product

Tools pre-populated with updated FCC/ITU filing data – Q3.2021 - both granted and in-process for: Amazon Project Kuiper (LEO), AST Space Mobile (LEO), China GW-2 & GW-59 (LEO), Kepler Communications (LEO), LYNK Global, Mangata Networks (MEO), OneWeb (LEO phases 1 & 2), SES O3B (MEO), SES O3B (LEO IoT), SpaceX Starlink (LEO), SpaceX Starlink Gen2 (LEO & VLEO), SpaceX VLEO, Telesat Lightspeed (LEO), Telesat VLEO, and Viasat (MEO & LEO). Editable inputs let users evaluate system modifications and any other NGSO system.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors, NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a high degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

