Date 27.09.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 38
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
36,650
743.07
27,233,495
|20 September 2021
|700
|728.68
|510,076
|21 September 2021
|1,000
|734.86
|734,860
|22 September 2021
|500
|740.81
|370,405
|23 September 2021
|500
|747.29
|373,645
|24 September 2021
|500
|743.07
|371,535
|Total under the current share buy-back programme
39,850
742.64
29,594,016
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
361,605
622.19
224,988,722
|Total bought back
|401,455
|634.15
|254,582,738
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 401,455 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|30
|737
|XCSE
|20210920 9:00:20.491000
|30
|730
|XCSE
|20210920 9:28:40.860000
|31
|732
|XCSE
|20210920 9:52:38.819000
|31
|729
|XCSE
|20210920 10:24:23.320000
|8
|730
|XCSE
|20210920 10:38:18.525000
|30
|730
|XCSE
|20210920 10:42:39.082000
|11
|731
|XCSE
|20210920 11:17:28.382000
|18
|731
|XCSE
|20210920 11:20:38.735000
|12
|731
|XCSE
|20210920 11:20:38.735000
|31
|731
|XCSE
|20210920 11:44:45.925000
|31
|731
|XCSE
|20210920 11:57:18.472000
|30
|730
|XCSE
|20210920 12:24:26.082000
|29
|728
|XCSE
|20210920 12:51:59.737000
|31
|727
|XCSE
|20210920 13:18:46.300000
|9
|727
|XCSE
|20210920 13:52:31.982000
|20
|727
|XCSE
|20210920 13:52:31.982000
|29
|727
|XCSE
|20210920 13:52:32.004000
|29
|726
|XCSE
|20210920 14:28:04.045000
|29
|724
|XCSE
|20210920 14:42:06.687000
|24
|722
|XCSE
|20210920 14:51:51.120000
|29
|729
|XCSE
|20210920 15:32:05.106000
|26
|728
|XCSE
|20210920 15:46:34.714000
|3
|728
|XCSE
|20210920 15:46:34.714000
|11
|729
|XCSE
|20210920 15:59:33.278000
|20
|729
|XCSE
|20210920 15:59:33.278000
|31
|728
|XCSE
|20210920 15:59:33.300000
|10
|727
|XCSE
|20210920 16:32:31.314000
|29
|727
|XCSE
|20210920 16:32:31.339000
|29
|727
|XCSE
|20210920 16:39:58.336000
|19
|726
|XCSE
|20210920 16:50:05.878921
|30
|729
|XCSE
|20210921 9:00:19.610000
|30
|729
|XCSE
|20210921 9:15:05.473000
|30
|730
|XCSE
|20210921 9:23:48.304000
|30
|734
|XCSE
|20210921 10:08:10.359000
|30
|732
|XCSE
|20210921 10:47:39.897000
|31
|731
|XCSE
|20210921 11:03:17.419000
|30
|731
|XCSE
|20210921 11:23:02.939000
|29
|731
|XCSE
|20210921 11:34:47.654000
|31
|731
|XCSE
|20210921 11:34:47.654000
|2
|731
|XCSE
|20210921 11:34:47.654000
|1
|732
|XCSE
|20210921 12:05:24.599000
|37
|732
|XCSE
|20210921 12:13:42.111000
|22
|732
|XCSE
|20210921 12:13:42.111000
|1
|732
|XCSE
|20210921 12:13:42.111000
|57
|734
|XCSE
|20210921 12:44:54.125000
|359
|737
|XCSE
|20210921 16:36:34.652843
|50
|737
|XCSE
|20210921 16:36:34.652843
|20
|737
|XCSE
|20210921 16:36:51.311940
|150
|737
|XCSE
|20210921 16:36:57.779315
|30
|737
|XCSE
|20210921 16:36:57.779315
|31
|746
|XCSE
|20210922 9:00:36.650000
|30
|744
|XCSE
|20210922 9:48:42.486000
|30
|741
|XCSE
|20210922 10:17:58.433000
|7
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 10:48:07.150000
|7
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 11:08:50.844000
|11
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 11:08:50.844000
|2
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 11:08:50.844000
|5
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 11:29:07.208000
|26
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 11:29:07.208000
|30
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 11:29:07.230000
|12
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 12:28:10.149000
|7
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 12:28:10.149000
|6
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 13:09:09.725000
|10
|742
|XCSE
|20210922 13:09:09.793000
|15
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 13:19:07.175000
|14
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 13:35:47.442000
|30
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 13:35:47.442000
|2
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 13:35:47.442000
|12
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 13:35:47.442000
|30
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 14:07:45.182000
|29
|739
|XCSE
|20210922 14:26:32.927000
|31
|738
|XCSE
|20210922 14:34:16.028000
|29
|737
|XCSE
|20210922 15:15:32.363000
|30
|739
|XCSE
|20210922 15:38:31.606000
|29
|741
|XCSE
|20210922 16:00:03.167000
|6
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 16:25:47.015000
|29
|740
|XCSE
|20210922 16:30:22.739000
|29
|747
|XCSE
|20210923 9:00:15.572000
|30
|747
|XCSE
|20210923 9:22:58.858000
|31
|749
|XCSE
|20210923 9:49:31.181000
|11
|748
|XCSE
|20210923 10:35:54.920000
|7
|746
|XCSE
|20210923 10:50:56.697000
|22
|746
|XCSE
|20210923 10:50:56.697000
|2
|746
|XCSE
|20210923 10:50:56.697000
|12
|746
|XCSE
|20210923 10:50:56.719000
|19
|746
|XCSE
|20210923 10:50:56.719000
|31
|750
|XCSE
|20210923 11:45:13.660000
|10
|750
|XCSE
|20210923 12:10:56.881000
|20
|750
|XCSE
|20210923 12:10:56.881000
|31
|747
|XCSE
|20210923 12:49:04.271000
|29
|746
|XCSE
|20210923 13:35:05.836000
|31
|744
|XCSE
|20210923 13:53:12.048000
|1
|744
|XCSE
|20210923 15:00:36.094000
|10
|744
|XCSE
|20210923 15:13:36.080000
|20
|746
|XCSE
|20210923 15:34:19.131000
|29
|748
|XCSE
|20210923 15:41:23.370000
|30
|748
|XCSE
|20210923 15:52:53.649000
|30
|747
|XCSE
|20210923 16:12:33.713000
|7
|748
|XCSE
|20210923 16:27:10.828095
|58
|748
|XCSE
|20210923 16:27:46.722040
|29
|747
|XCSE
|20210924 9:01:15.148000
|29
|744
|XCSE
|20210924 9:54:24.979000
|21
|743
|XCSE
|20210924 10:21:27.718000
|10
|743
|XCSE
|20210924 10:21:27.719000
|31
|746
|XCSE
|20210924 11:17:04.582000
|30
|745
|XCSE
|20210924 11:45:47.952000
|3
|745
|XCSE
|20210924 12:15:49.223000
|28
|745
|XCSE
|20210924 12:15:49.224000
|29
|742
|XCSE
|20210924 13:03:52.653000
|29
|742
|XCSE
|20210924 13:03:52.653000
|9
|742
|XCSE
|20210924 13:03:52.676000
|30
|741
|XCSE
|20210924 13:55:29.162000
|29
|740
|XCSE
|20210924 14:13:51.363000
|9
|739
|XCSE
|20210924 14:31:12.905000
|31
|738
|XCSE
|20210924 14:39:28.418000
|15
|743
|XCSE
|20210924 15:53:21.239000
|29
|744
|XCSE
|20210924 16:00:22.374000
|29
|743
|XCSE
|20210924 16:13:04.770000
|30
|744
|XCSE
|20210924 16:32:42.179000
|18
|744
|XCSE
|20210924 16:33:06.927000
|3
|744
|XCSE
|20210924 16:33:06.927000
|29
|743
|XCSE
|20210924 16:41:53.090665
