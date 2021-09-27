Share buy-back programme – week 38

| Source: Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkøbing, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

Date        27.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 38

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

36,650

743.07

27,233,495
20 September 2021700728.68510,076
21 September 20211,000734.86734,860
22 September 2021500740.81370,405
23 September 2021500747.29373,645
24 September 2021500743.07371,535
Total under the current share buy-back programme

39,850

742.64

29,594,016
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back401,455634.15254,582,738

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 401,455 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
30737XCSE20210920 9:00:20.491000
30730XCSE20210920 9:28:40.860000
31732XCSE20210920 9:52:38.819000
31729XCSE20210920 10:24:23.320000
8730XCSE20210920 10:38:18.525000
30730XCSE20210920 10:42:39.082000
11731XCSE20210920 11:17:28.382000
18731XCSE20210920 11:20:38.735000
12731XCSE20210920 11:20:38.735000
31731XCSE20210920 11:44:45.925000
31731XCSE20210920 11:57:18.472000
30730XCSE20210920 12:24:26.082000
29728XCSE20210920 12:51:59.737000
31727XCSE20210920 13:18:46.300000
9727XCSE20210920 13:52:31.982000
20727XCSE20210920 13:52:31.982000
29727XCSE20210920 13:52:32.004000
29726XCSE20210920 14:28:04.045000
29724XCSE20210920 14:42:06.687000
24722XCSE20210920 14:51:51.120000
29729XCSE20210920 15:32:05.106000
26728XCSE20210920 15:46:34.714000
3728XCSE20210920 15:46:34.714000
11729XCSE20210920 15:59:33.278000
20729XCSE20210920 15:59:33.278000
31728XCSE20210920 15:59:33.300000
10727XCSE20210920 16:32:31.314000
29727XCSE20210920 16:32:31.339000
29727XCSE20210920 16:39:58.336000
19726XCSE20210920 16:50:05.878921
30729XCSE20210921 9:00:19.610000
30729XCSE20210921 9:15:05.473000
30730XCSE20210921 9:23:48.304000
30734XCSE20210921 10:08:10.359000
30732XCSE20210921 10:47:39.897000
31731XCSE20210921 11:03:17.419000
30731XCSE20210921 11:23:02.939000
29731XCSE20210921 11:34:47.654000
31731XCSE20210921 11:34:47.654000
2731XCSE20210921 11:34:47.654000
1732XCSE20210921 12:05:24.599000
37732XCSE20210921 12:13:42.111000
22732XCSE20210921 12:13:42.111000
1732XCSE20210921 12:13:42.111000
57734XCSE20210921 12:44:54.125000
359737XCSE20210921 16:36:34.652843
50737XCSE20210921 16:36:34.652843
20737XCSE20210921 16:36:51.311940
150737XCSE20210921 16:36:57.779315
30737XCSE20210921 16:36:57.779315
31746XCSE20210922 9:00:36.650000
30744XCSE20210922 9:48:42.486000
30741XCSE20210922 10:17:58.433000
7742XCSE20210922 10:48:07.150000
7742XCSE20210922 11:08:50.844000
11742XCSE20210922 11:08:50.844000
2742XCSE20210922 11:08:50.844000
5742XCSE20210922 11:29:07.208000
26742XCSE20210922 11:29:07.208000
30742XCSE20210922 11:29:07.230000
12742XCSE20210922 12:28:10.149000
7742XCSE20210922 12:28:10.149000
6742XCSE20210922 13:09:09.725000
10742XCSE20210922 13:09:09.793000
15740XCSE20210922 13:19:07.175000
14740XCSE20210922 13:35:47.442000
30740XCSE20210922 13:35:47.442000
2740XCSE20210922 13:35:47.442000
12740XCSE20210922 13:35:47.442000
30740XCSE20210922 14:07:45.182000
29739XCSE20210922 14:26:32.927000
31738XCSE20210922 14:34:16.028000
29737XCSE20210922 15:15:32.363000
30739XCSE20210922 15:38:31.606000
29741XCSE20210922 16:00:03.167000
6740XCSE20210922 16:25:47.015000
29740XCSE20210922 16:30:22.739000
29747XCSE20210923 9:00:15.572000
30747XCSE20210923 9:22:58.858000
31749XCSE20210923 9:49:31.181000
11748XCSE20210923 10:35:54.920000
7746XCSE20210923 10:50:56.697000
22746XCSE20210923 10:50:56.697000
2746XCSE20210923 10:50:56.697000
12746XCSE20210923 10:50:56.719000
19746XCSE20210923 10:50:56.719000
31750XCSE20210923 11:45:13.660000
10750XCSE20210923 12:10:56.881000
20750XCSE20210923 12:10:56.881000
31747XCSE20210923 12:49:04.271000
29746XCSE20210923 13:35:05.836000
31744XCSE20210923 13:53:12.048000
1744XCSE20210923 15:00:36.094000
10744XCSE20210923 15:13:36.080000
20746XCSE20210923 15:34:19.131000
29748XCSE20210923 15:41:23.370000
30748XCSE20210923 15:52:53.649000
30747XCSE20210923 16:12:33.713000
7748XCSE20210923 16:27:10.828095
58748XCSE20210923 16:27:46.722040
29747XCSE20210924 9:01:15.148000
29744XCSE20210924 9:54:24.979000
21743XCSE20210924 10:21:27.718000
10743XCSE20210924 10:21:27.719000
31746XCSE20210924 11:17:04.582000
30745XCSE20210924 11:45:47.952000
3745XCSE20210924 12:15:49.223000
28745XCSE20210924 12:15:49.224000
29742XCSE20210924 13:03:52.653000
29742XCSE20210924 13:03:52.653000
9742XCSE20210924 13:03:52.676000
30741XCSE20210924 13:55:29.162000
29740XCSE20210924 14:13:51.363000
9739XCSE20210924 14:31:12.905000
31738XCSE20210924 14:39:28.418000
15743XCSE20210924 15:53:21.239000
29744XCSE20210924 16:00:22.374000
29743XCSE20210924 16:13:04.770000
30744XCSE20210924 16:32:42.179000
18744XCSE20210924 16:33:06.927000
3744XCSE20210924 16:33:06.927000
29743XCSE20210924 16:41:53.090665

Attachment


Attachments

UK Aktieopkøbsprogram 2021 - Week 38