Africa's Medical Tourism Market Outlook 2022: How the COVID-19 Pandemic have Changed the Rules of Engagement

The winds of change are sweeping across African medical tourism. Once seen as just a source for other medical tourism destinations, some African countries have taken stock and have or will seek to increase inbound medical tourism and reduce outbound medical tourism. Outbound medical tourism costs African countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue so they seek to fight back.

This unique analysis of African medical tourism looks forward rather than back as the pandemic changed the rules of engagement forever. Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as there is no guarantee that previous trends will return.

This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how African countries are improving healthcare, Medical tourism is too often looked at in isolation from mainstream tourism and ignoring vital information on local healthcare, compulsory health insurance and private health insurance.

A key section profiles 11 top existing and potential medical tourism destinations in Africa- for inbound and outbound. Another section profiles another 12 leading medical tourism sources in Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Africa overview

Future of medical tourism overview

Predictions

Five reasons to be optimistic

How will medical travel be different?

How medical tourism will evolve

Moving away from price

Future of medical tourism in 2022

Global healthcare

The new normal

Against the new normal

An alternative view of global travel

How to save medical tourism from itself

Reputation

Future of air travel

Diaspora medical tourism

Future of health insurance and healthcare

Build back better

What got you here, won't get you there

Medical tourism predictions

Top African Destinations

Top 11 existing and potential medical tourism destinations in Africa:

Algeria

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Mauritius

Morocco

Nigeria

Rwanda

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Inbound Country Profiles

Overview

Potential

Risks

Medical tourism numbers in

Reliability of numbers

Medical tourism numbers targets

Medical tourism visas

Where medical tourists come from

Why do inbound medical tourists go there

Inbound medical tourism treatments

Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism

Target markets by country

Medical tourism promotion

Medical tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism at airports and airlines

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue targets

Domestic medical tourism

Medical tourism regulation

Medical tourism price regulation

Compulsory travel insurance for visitors

Promotional organisations

Outbound Information On Inbound Profiles

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why do outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

Background Information On Inbound Profiles

Tourists 2019

Local population 2021

Diaspora

Healthcare

Healthcare regulators

State health insurance

State health insurance top-up

Compulsory health insurance

Outbound Profiles

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why do outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

Tourists 2019

Local population 2021

Diaspora

Healthcare

Healthcare regulators

State health insurance

State health insurance top-up

Compulsory health insurance

Medical Tourism Background

Introduction

History of medical tourism

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

Global figures on medical tourism

International patients

Why migration alters figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism country figures illusions

International medical tourism

Regional medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Distribution

Agents

Agency requirements of hospitals

Airlines

Direct chat

International medical accreditation

Legal and ethical issues

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Smartphones

Why do people become medical tourists

Defining medical tourists

Cancer

Cosmetic surgery

Diabetes treatment

Eye care

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Medical tourism and insurance

Leading Accreditation Organisations

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities International

Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme

International Organisation for Standardisation

International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

SafeCare

Temos



