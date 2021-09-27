Africa's Medical Tourism Market Outlook 2022: How the COVID-19 Pandemic have Changed the Rules of Engagement

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism 2022: African Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The winds of change are sweeping across African medical tourism. Once seen as just a source for other medical tourism destinations, some African countries have taken stock and have or will seek to increase inbound medical tourism and reduce outbound medical tourism. Outbound medical tourism costs African countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue so they seek to fight back.
This unique analysis of African medical tourism looks forward rather than back as the pandemic changed the rules of engagement forever. Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as there is no guarantee that previous trends will return.
This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how African countries are improving healthcare, Medical tourism is too often looked at in isolation from mainstream tourism and ignoring vital information on local healthcare, compulsory health insurance and private health insurance.
A key section profiles 11 top existing and potential medical tourism destinations in Africa- for inbound and outbound. Another section profiles another 12 leading medical tourism sources in Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Africa overview
- Future of medical tourism overview
Predictions
- Five reasons to be optimistic
- How will medical travel be different?
- How medical tourism will evolve
- Moving away from price
- Future of medical tourism in 2022
- Global healthcare
- The new normal
- Against the new normal
- An alternative view of global travel
- How to save medical tourism from itself
- Reputation
- Future of air travel
- Diaspora medical tourism
- Future of health insurance and healthcare
- Build back better
- What got you here, won't get you there
- Medical tourism predictions
Top African Destinations
Top 11 existing and potential medical tourism destinations in Africa:
- Algeria
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast
- Kenya
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- Tunisia
Inbound Country Profiles
- Overview
- Potential
- Risks
- Medical tourism numbers in
- Reliability of numbers
- Medical tourism numbers targets
- Medical tourism visas
- Where medical tourists come from
- Why do inbound medical tourists go there
- Inbound medical tourism treatments
- Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
- Target markets by country
- Medical tourism promotion
- Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism at airports and airlines
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue targets
- Domestic medical tourism
- Medical tourism regulation
- Medical tourism price regulation
- Compulsory travel insurance for visitors
- Promotional organisations
Outbound Information On Inbound Profiles
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why do outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
Background Information On Inbound Profiles
- Tourists 2019
- Local population 2021
- Diaspora
- Healthcare
- Healthcare regulators
- State health insurance
- State health insurance top-up
- Compulsory health insurance
Outbound Profiles
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why do outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
- Tourists 2019
- Local population 2021
- Diaspora
- Healthcare
- Healthcare regulators
- State health insurance
- State health insurance top-up
- Compulsory health insurance
Medical Tourism Background
- Introduction
- History of medical tourism
- Wellness and medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
- Global figures on medical tourism
- International patients
- Why migration alters figures
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Global medical tourism country figures illusions
- International medical tourism
- Regional medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Distribution
- Agents
- Agency requirements of hospitals
- Airlines
- Direct chat
- International medical accreditation
- Legal and ethical issues
- Price comparisons
- Price regulation
- Smartphones
- Why do people become medical tourists
- Defining medical tourists
- Cancer
- Cosmetic surgery
- Diabetes treatment
- Eye care
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Medical tourism and insurance
Leading Accreditation Organisations
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- Accreditation Canada
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities International
- Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- Global Clinic Rating
- Global Healthcare Accreditation
- Global Healthcare Travel Council
- Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme
- International Organisation for Standardisation
- International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- SafeCare
- Temos
