Global Ammonia Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players BASF SE, Qatar Fertiliser Company, SABIC, CF Industries Holdings Inc. and EuroChem

The global ammonia market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The major drivers include the rising demand for ammonia in the agriculture industry coupled with the high production of explosives. Furthermore, the use of ammonia as a refrigerant is expected to provide an opportunity for the global ammonia market because manufacturers are looking for alternatives of HFCs and HCFCs (they deplete the ozone layer whereas ammonia is environmentally benign).



Asia-Pacific continues to hold dominance during the forecast period due to the growing demand from end-user industries, including paper and pulp, pharmaceutical, petroleum, etc. Further, the demand for food in Asia- Pacific region leads to high consumption of fertilizers from the agriculture sector, which is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate, among other regions. China has emerged as the hub for chemical processing, and the farmers in China use approximately 305 kilograms of nitrogen per hectare per year, which is more than four times the global average.



In terms of end-users, the agriculture industry is one of the major consumers of ammonia as it is used to produce fertilizer. Nitrogen is an essential element and much-needed source of nutrition for growing plants or crops. Ammonia has the highest nitrogen content of any commercial fertilizer. Moreover, according to Fertilizer Outlook 2018 - 2022, the demand for fertilizer is increasing modestly in the global market, owing to low prices for crops and several investments that are anticipated to drive the global ammonia market.



The global Ammonia market is fragmented. The major players in the global Ammonia market are BASF SE, Qatar Fertiliser Company, SABIC, CF Industries Holdings Inc., and EuroChem, among others.



The Global Ammonia Market report provides deep insight into the current and future state of Global Ammonia Market across various regions. The study comprehensively analyzes the Global Ammonia Market by segmenting based on geography, by Type (Liquid, Gas, and Powder), End-user Industry (Agriculture, Textiles, Mining, Pharmaceutical, Refrigeration, and Others). The report examines the market drivers and restraints that are influencing the growth in detail.

The study covers & includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies including their market shares and projects.





