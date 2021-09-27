The Worldwide Copper Chemicals Industry is Expected to Reach $4.04 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Chemicals Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper chemicals market was valued at $2.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2021 to 2030.



Copper forms a rich variety of chemicals, usually with oxidation states +1 and +2, which are often called cuprous and cupric, respectively. Copper chemicals, whether organic complexes or organometallics, promote or catalyze numerous chemical and biological processes. Various types of copper chemicals include copper oxychloride, basic copper carbonate, copper sulphate, cupric chloride, cupric oxide, cuprous chloride, copper acetates, cupric nitrate, copper cyanide, copper naphthenate, and copper soaps. It is widely used as raw material in the applications such as pesticides, paints, ceramics, textile, and mining & metallurgy.



The global demand for copper chemicals market is primarily driven by surge in demand from agrochemicals and building & construction industries. Copper chemicals are widely used in production of pesticides such as herbicide, bactericide, and fungicide. Around 75.0% of the copper chemicals produced are used by pesticides manufacturers across the globe. Continuous advancements in the technology used in agriculture have led to a shift in farming practices. With the increased export and import of agricultural commodities across different geographies, especially in developing regions, new types of harmful organisms have emerged, leading to an increase in the demand for novel active ingredient products to safeguard crops. Globalization of the agrochemical industry has a huge impact on the Asian pesticides markets. With the highest rate of population growth, increase in need for food production and economic growth, the demand for various agrochemicals such as herbicides and pesticides are increasing.



While the demand for food products is increasing in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, the available landmass for agriculture is shrinking due to the increased effect of urbanization that propels farmers to use various agrochemicals to maintain soil health and increase land productivity. This factor is likely to surge the demand for copper chemicals in near future. Copper chemicals are widely used in production of ceramics and later the ceramics are used in the manufacturing of tiles. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across developing economies, such as China and India, led to surge in demand for new homes for accommodation of growing population in both urban and rural areas. As a result, the building & construction industry has grown significantly in recent years, which led to surge in demand and production of ceramic tiles across these countries. In addition, copper chemicals are widely used in production of paints and wood preservatives. Furthermore, the demand for paints and wood preservatives has increased significantly in architectural and furniture industries due to rapid industrialization across the developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Therefore, the demand for copper chemicals is anticipated to surge from paints and wood preservatives manufacturers during the forecast period.



However, harmful effects of copper chemicals due to their toxicity are expected to hamper the growth of the copper chemicals market during the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote the domestic manufacturing of agrochemicals is expected to provide growth opportunities for the copper chemicals market during the forecast period.



The global copper chemicals market size is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is analyzed across copper sulphate, copper oxychloride, cupric oxide, cuprous chloride, basic copper carbonate, cupric chloride, and others. By application, it is segmented into agriculture, mining and metallurgy, ceramic, paints, textile, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Pricing analysis

3.4.1. Pricing analysis, by type, 2020-2030 ($/KG)

3.4.2. Pricing analysis, by application, 2020-2030 ($/KG)

3.4.3. Pricing analysis, by region, 2020-2030 ($/KG)

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.5.1. Raw material details and availability

3.5.2. List of consumers/buyers

3.5.3. List of distributors

3.6. Standard specification of copper chemicals

3.7. Demand supply analysis

3.8. Manufacturing process of copper chemicals

3.9. Patent analysis

3.10. Impact of government regulations on the copper chemicals market

3.11. Market dynamics

3.11.1. Drivers

3.11.1.1. Increase in need for yield-enhancing agrochemicals

3.11.1.2. Rise in demand for fruits and vegetables and ultimately fungicides

3.11.2. Restraints

3.11.2.1. Harmful effects of copper chemicals due to their toxicity

3.11.3. Opportunity

3.11.3.1. Government initiatives to promote the domestic manufacturing of agrochemicals

3.12. Parent market overview

3.13. Impact of COVID-19 on the global copper chemicals market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL COPPER CHEMICALS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Copper sulphate

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Copper oxychloride

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Cupric oxide

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. Cuprous chloride

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.6. Basic copper carbonate

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.7. Cupric chloride

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL COPPER CHEMICALS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Agriculture

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Mining & metallurgy

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Ceramic

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Paints

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. Textile

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL COPPER CHEMICALS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Top player positioning, 2020

7.2. Product mapping of top 10 players

7.3. Competitive heatmap

7.4. Key developments

7.4.1. Product launch



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ATOTECH

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. NOAH TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.3. SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO. LTD

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. BRENNTAG SE

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. SYNGENTA AG

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.6. BAYER AG

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. WILLIAM BLYTHE LIMITED

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. ALLAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. JOST CHEMICAL

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. PERRY CHEM

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.11. SHYAM CHEMICALS PVT. LTD.

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Company snapshot

8.11.3. Product portfolio

8.12. PARIKH ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Company snapshot

8.12.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezfe8p