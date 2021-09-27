Nemysis Ltd. Appoints Dr. David S. Sanders to Its Scientific Advisory Board

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Sanders, MD, is a professor of Gastroenterology and a Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital & the University of Sheffield, UK, which was recently designated as the UK National Centre for Refractory Celiac Disease (2019) and a World Endoscopy Organisation GI Centre of Excellence (2020). He is the current Chair of the Celiac UK Health Advisory Council.

Internationally recognised for his work in Celiac Disease and gluten-related disorders, Dr. Sanders has over 400 peer-reviewed papers and has been the recipient of research awards such as the European Rising Star Award, the Cuthbertson Medal, the Swedish Gastroenterology Society Bengt Ihre Medal and most recently the British Society for Gastroenterology (BSG) Hopkins prize for Endoscopy.

"We are honoured to welcome Dr. Sanders on Nemysis' Scientific Advisory Board", said Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nemysis Ltd. "As a world-renowned expert in Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity, Dr. Sanders' appointment comes at a perfect time, as we continue to advance the development of our E40 technology, aimed at managing Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity".

"We are excited to have David join Nemysis' SAB. His clinical expertise in Celiac Disease and gluten intolerance will help us shaping the clinical development of E40", said Maria Cristina Comelli, Chief Scientific Officer of Nemysis.

"Celiac Disease and gluten intolerance are rapidly becoming a major worldwide healthcare issue and breaking down gluten immunogenic fractions is key to addressing this challenge," said Dr. Sanders. "I am looking forward to working with Nemysis to develop E40, its promising glutenase technology, which has the potential to prevent the symptoms and clinical consequences of gluten exposure in Celiac patients".

About Nemysis:

Nemysis LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis' novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled repeat-dose clinical trials.

www.nemysisltd.com

