Global Geo IoT Technologies Market Report 2021: Global Geo IoT Market is Forecast to Reach USD $67.8B by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geo IoT Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Just as location determination has become an essential element of personal communications, so shall presence detection and location-aware technologies be key to the long-term success of the Internet of Things (IoT). Geo IoT will positively impact many industry verticals. For example, location enabled IoT brings connectivity, process improvements, and data to both shoppers and retailers.

Many enterprises are already seeing potential due to the inclusion of location tracking in IoT and use the ability of technologies integrated in IoT to sense and detect signals transmitted and received from tagged objects or sensors on a real-time basis. There are various solutions and applications developed for business and individual needs based on location enabled IoT including smart cities, location based marketing, and various indoor location applications inside the stores, hospitals, and offices.

The use of mobile phones and beacons as transceivers is encouraging new application areas in location enabled IoT solutions. Location based services and location-based advertising and marketing are the key areas of development using mobile phones and beacons.

Location enabled IoT will soon become a global need. Unlike any other business, location enabled IoT solution providers will need to be strong enough in operations to cater to various locations other than they operate today because there will be a continuous requirement for onsite calibrations and up-gradations of the tracking devices such as sensors and beacons.

Most of the time, indoor location systems will leverage a partnering model for business operation. The driver for such partnerships is implicit in indoor requirements. Also, the system components are assemblies used by preferred partners. These partners include database providers, hardware component suppliers, software and middleware suppliers and contract service providers.

This report is the result of an in-depth study to evaluate the scope for Geo IoT in various industrial segments, marketing services and applications and regional demand for presence technologies and LBS in conjunction with IoT. The study covers technology requirements and developments in hardware, software, and services suitable for location enabled IoT.

This report also provides financials and strategic approach of companies that lead this segment of business and put forth findings of key strategic initiatives taken by leaders in developing markets for location enabled IoT. It also identifies the scope for location enabled IoT business in various parts of the globe and also provides quantitative data on markets with compound annual growth rates for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

GPS and sensing technology will be the key enabler

Geo IoT as a Service market will grow at 24% CAGR

Real time location tracking will be a key application area

Bluetooth Beacon device will hold the largest market share

Global Geo IoT market is poised to reach USD $67.8B by 2028

Key Topics Covered:





1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Geo IoT Device and Component

3.2 Software Components

3.3 Geo IoT Technology

3.4 Geo IoT Application

4.0 Company Analysis

Air-Go

Apple Inc.

Bosch.IO GmbH

CenTrak (Awarepoint)

Cisco System Inc.

CloudTags Inc.

Continental Mapping Company (GISinc)

Dmti Spatial

Elecsys Corporation (Lindsay Corporation)

ESRI

Estimote Inc.

Geotab

GeoTraq

Google Inc.

HERE Technologies

IBM Corporation

Inpixon (Nanotron Technologies)

Insiteo

Intersec

Kontakt.io

Microsoft Corporation

Navigine

Navisens Inc.

Pitney Bowes

Qualcomm Technologies

Sewio Networks

Skyhook

TIBCO Software

Totalmobile Company (GeoPal)

TruePosition

Ubiscale

Ubisense Group

Verizon Connect (Telogis)

Wireless Logic

Zebra Technologies

5.0 Geo IoT Market Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2026

5.1 Global Geo IoT Market 2021 - 2026

5.2 Global Geo IoT Market by Technology

5.3 Global Geo IoT Market by Location Deployment

5.4 Global Geo IoT Market by Application

5.5 Global Geo IoT Market by Industry Vertical

5.6 Global Geo IoT as a Service Market 2021 - 2026

5.7 Global Geo IoT Market by Region





6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Device Manufacturers

6.15 Social Media Companies

6.16 Workplace Solution Providers

6.17 Enterprises and Governments

6.18 Geo IoT Service Providers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksiwt7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.