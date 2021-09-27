Global Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market Report 2021: Growing Demand for Technological Innovations and Convenient Food Options Produced from Cost-effective Renewable Sources

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal nutrition organic acids market size is expected to reach USD 187.1 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing demand for technological innovations and convenient food options produced from cost-effective renewable sources are considered key factors influencing industry growth. Increased utilization of organic acids in animal feed as a predominant substitute to traditional growth promoters is yet another key factor influencing market development across industries of various key geographies worldwide.



Organic acids are being increasingly used for feed preservation in commercial compound feeds and applications related to diets in pigs and poultry. These acids have proven to be highly effective in maintaining the growth performance of animals. Among the available antibiotic growth promoters, organic acids are proven to be the most reliable product group. The primary mode of action of these acids is through the antimicrobial effects and its intensity is dependent on the chemical composition of its salts and derivatives.



Recently, a number of antibiotics have been withdrawn from poultry diets majorly in regions such as Europe, North America, and others, which led to an increased risk of occurrence of dysbacteriosis and other diseases among the birds. Deaths resulting from these diseases contributed to about 20% of poultry production costs in developed countries such as Europe.

At present, various feed supplements are being developed and proven to be effective alternative antibiotics in poultry diets, such as probiotics, prebiotics, herbs, essential oils, and acidic compounds, among others.



However, acidic compounds consisting of organic acids have shown promising results as antibiotic alternatives. Organic acids have witnessed rising penetration in animal feed applications owing to their capability to enhance the performance of poultry, swine, aqua, and other feeds by changing the microbiome concentration and altering the pH of the Gastrointestinal Tract (GIT).



