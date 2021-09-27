North America Ceramic Tiles Markets, 2021-2028: Manufacturing Trends, Sales Channel Analysis, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Scratch-free Ceramic Tiles), by Application, by End Use, by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America ceramic tiles market size is expected to reach USD 30.67 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3%

The availability of ceramic tiles in a wide range of products including porcelain, glazed, and scratch-free ceramic tiles, coupled with their superior properties including durability, rigidity, and abrasion resistance, is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.



Ceramic tiles are increasingly being used in the construction industry and are a very common choice for kitchen and bathroom flooring and wall applications. The growing demand for ceramic tiles in this industry rises from the need to address current construction problems as well as future innovative structural designs.



Stringent environment regulations have led to an increase in R&D activities towards the development of eco-friendly ceramic tiles, which are expected to increase the market penetration of market players in the near future. Furthermore, the use of eco-friendly ink for digital printing on the tile surface is expected to aid manufacturers.



Key players in the market are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing product quality, maximizing production output, and acquisition of small players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market. Moreover, high investments in R&D for innovating ceramic-based flooring products, including investments in digital printing, are considered by the players to compete in the market space.



North America Ceramic Tiles Market Report Highlights

By product, porcelain tiles dominated the market with a revenue share of 50.7% in 2020 owing to properties including superior durability and chemical, stain, mold, and bacteria resistance

The glazed ceramic tiles product segment is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period owing to the increasing use in kitchen applications. The protective coating on the glazed ceramic tiles provides protection against staining and bacteria, which are ideal for use in the kitchen

Based on application, floor tiles accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.4% in 2020 owing to the superior durability and excellent strength exhibited by the tiles. In addition, these tiles are resistant to corrosion and scratch, thereby propelling their demand across outdoor spaces, such as parking lots and pavements

The product demand in Mexico is expected to be driven by increasing investments in the commercial applications primarily due to the growing emphasis of the government on developing new and modern infrastructure with an aim to attract industries as well as boost tourism

Prominent players operating in the market such as Roca Tile USA; Corssville Inc.; and Marazzi are aiming to adopt sustainable solutions including green tiles and recycled tile from waste production

