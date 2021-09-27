|To
Company Announcement number 83/2021
Opening of new fixed-rate bond
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|2.00%
|27S
|Annuity*
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2053
*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.
The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
