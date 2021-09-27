Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 38

In week 38 Festi purchased in total 811,017 own shares for total amount of 162,092,383 ISK as follows:

   Purchased shares  Own shares total at end of day
WeekDateTimeShare pricePurchase price
3820.9.202113:17:2610.717199,000           2.132.683                   2.510.717
3820.9.202113:22:53150.000199,000         29.850.000                   2.660.717
3820.9.202113:57:40300199,000                 59.700                   2.661.017
3821.9.202110:17:31100.000202,000         20.200.000                   2.761.017
3821.9.202113:50:51150.000198,000         29.700.000                   2.911.017
3822.9.202113:46:3650.000200,000         10.000.000                   2.961.017
3822.9.202113:54:45100.000200,000         20.000.000                   3.061.017
3823.9.202113.36:05150.000201,000         30.150.000                   3.211.017
3823.9.202113:42:55100.000200,000         20.000.000                   3.311.017
   811.017        162.092.383 

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 811,017 own shares for 162,092,383 ISK and holds today 3,311,017 own shares or 1,02% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).