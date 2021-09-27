Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 38

English Icelandic

In week 38 Festi purchased in total 811,017 own shares for total amount of 162,092,383 ISK as follows:

Purchased shares Own shares total at end of day Week Date Time Share price Purchase price 38 20.9.2021 13:17:26 10.717 199,000 2.132.683 2.510.717 38 20.9.2021 13:22:53 150.000 199,000 29.850.000 2.660.717 38 20.9.2021 13:57:40 300 199,000 59.700 2.661.017 38 21.9.2021 10:17:31 100.000 202,000 20.200.000 2.761.017 38 21.9.2021 13:50:51 150.000 198,000 29.700.000 2.911.017 38 22.9.2021 13:46:36 50.000 200,000 10.000.000 2.961.017 38 22.9.2021 13:54:45 100.000 200,000 20.000.000 3.061.017 38 23.9.2021 13.36:05 150.000 201,000 30.150.000 3.211.017 38 23.9.2021 13:42:55 100.000 200,000 20.000.000 3.311.017 811.017 162.092.383

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 811,017 own shares for 162,092,383 ISK and holds today 3,311,017 own shares or 1,02% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.