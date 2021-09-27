Global Commercial Insurance Market (2021 to 2028) - by Type, Distribution Channel Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical and Region

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Insurance Market By Type, Distribution Channel Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A commercial insurance plan offers various types of insurance policies such as liability insurance, fire insurance, burglary insurance, plant & machinery insurance, business insurance, and others. Moreover, these insurance policies are specially designed to cover any type of risk associated with business. In addition, commercial insurance helps minimize the financial losses of businesses and promotes business continuity. It further protects image of the business by managing risk and protecting the owners, customers, and shareholders associated to the business.



With an increased competition among the commercial insurance providers to offer better services in terms of coverage and polices along with premium rates, the demand for commercial insurance has increased in the market. In addition, business owners have a variety of polices from number of commercial insurance providers to choose, according to their needs & preferences. In addition, increase in competition among small & medium sized business and increase in need for insurance policies among the enterprises to protect business from pandemic scams are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high insurance premium of commercial insurance and lack of information among small-sized businesses about commercial insurance are some of the major factors limiting the growth of the commercial insurance market.

On the contrary, increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analysis, and others aimed at gaining consumer loyalty and to strengthen the commercial insurance market presence by offering advanced services with decreased premium cost. Therefore, this is attributed to offer lucrative opportunities for the commercial insurance market in the upcoming years.



The commercial insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into commercial motor insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, marine insurance, and others. By distribution channel, it is segmented into agents & brokers, direct response, and others.

Based on enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and small-sized enterprises. By industry verticals, the market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, it & telecom, healthcare, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the commercial insurance market such as Allianz, American International Group, Inc., Aon plc, Aviva, AXA, Chubb, Direct Line Insurance Group plc, Marsh, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the commercial insurance industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global commercial insurance market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global commercial insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global commercial insurance market from 2021 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping commercial insurance market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in need for insurance policies among the enterprises to protect business from pandemic scams

3.3.1.2. Increase in competition among the small & mediU.S.zed business

3.3.1.3. Availability of large number of insurance providers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High insurance premium

3.3.2.2. Lack of awareness among small sizes enterprises

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Surge in usage of telematics device in the retail, construction and healthcare industries

3.3.3.2. Adoption of advanced technology in commercial insurance

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on commercial insurance market

3.4.1. Impact on commercial insurance market size

3.4.2. Change in business owners' trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.4.3. Framework for market challenges faced by commercial insurance providers

3.4.4. Economic impact on commercial insurance providers

3.4.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.4.6. Opportunity analysis for commercial insurance providers



CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL INSURANCE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Commercial Motor Insurance

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Commercial Property Insurance

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Liability Insurance

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Marine Insurance

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL INSURANCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Agents & Brokers

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Direct Response

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL INSURANCE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large Enterprises

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Medium-sized Enterprises

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Small-sized Enterprises

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: COMMERCIAL INSURANCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Overview

7.2. Manufacturing

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Construction

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. IT & Telecom

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Energy & Utilities

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Transportation & Logistics

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: COMMERCIAL INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

9.1.2. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. ALLIANZ

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Operating business segments

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.1.5. Business performance

10.2. American International Group, Inc.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.3. Aon plc

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Business performance

10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. Aviva

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.4.4. Business performance

10.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. AXA

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.3. Operating business segments

10.5.4. Product portfolio

10.5.5. Business performance

10.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. Chubb

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Company snapshot

10.6.3. Operating business segments

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Business performance

10.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. Direct Line Insurance Group plc

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Business performance

10.8. Marsh LLC

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Product portfolio

10.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Willis Towers Watson

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company snapshot

10.9.3. Product portfolio

10.9.4. Business performance

10.10. Zurich

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Company snapshot

10.10.3. Product portfolio

10.10.4. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4pzkr