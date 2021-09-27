Clip Health (formerly Luminostics) Announces Company Rebranding, Immediate Product Pipeline

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Health ™, a fast-growing healthtech company and diagnostics innovator, today announced its DBA name change and company rebrand from its corporate name Luminostics, Inc.



“Clip Health, as a name, aligns with our products’ central value of delivering speedy, easy-to-obtain access to your health data, thereby trimming inefficiencies in healthcare delivery,” said co-founder and CEO, Bala Raja, adding, “beginning with our upcoming product launches, we’re excited to build Clip Health into a brand recognized for accelerating the world towards a consumer-centric model for healthcare enabled by accessible, personalized, and actionable health testing.”

Since receiving emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA for their Clip COVID Rapid Antigen Test in December 2020, Clip Health has grown from a small startup to a thriving diagnostics company with users around the country ranging from doctor’s offices and other acute-care settings, drive-through testing sites, event organizers, and employers.

Clip Health is in the late stages of development for two new rapid infectious disease tests — one for over-the-counter COVID-19 self-testing, and the other for multiplexed testing of COVID-19 and influenza A/B in CLIA-waived and home-use settings — and anticipates submitting EUA applications to the FDA in the coming weeks. These tests will be offered for use with the Clip Health mobile application in conjunction with the new Clip Core™ analyzer — a smartphone-connected, low-cost, re-usable device designed for the mass market and compatible with all future Clip Health tests.

The rebranding coincides with the Clip Health’s upcoming attendance at annual meetings and conferences:

American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) in Atlanta, September 27-30 (Booth #465)

National Community Pharmacist Association (NCPA) in Charlotte, October 9-12 (Booth #629)

Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA), October 12-15 (Virtual Conference)



About Clip Health

Clip Health is a California-based healthtech company with a product vision of enabling accessible, personalized, and actionable health testing, with immediate follow-up, across infectious, metabolic, endocrine, and chronic diseases and conditions. The Clip Platform combines our proprietary glow-in-the-dark nanochemistry with a consumer smartphone and signal processing artificial intelligence to enable rapid high-accuracy diagnostic tests in at-home, point-of-care, or enterprise settings. Clip Health was seeded in 2016 and is backed by Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and the National Institutes of Health. For more information, visit us at cliphealth.com .

