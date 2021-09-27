Timothy Reaume Joins Blue Chip Partners as a Senior Financial Advisor

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Chip Partners continues its growth with the addition of highly accredited Timothy Reaume, JD, LLM, CLU, ChFC, as a Senior Financial Advisor. By the time the transition is complete, Reaume will add an estimated $100 Million in Assets Under Management (AUM) to Blue Chip Partners.

"We are delighted to have Tim join our team of highly credentialed advisors," said Robert Steinberg, Blue Chip Partners Founder and CEO. "Having Tim on our team will enhance our ability to provide a level of comprehensive wealth management few firms can match."

Prior to joining Blue Chip Partners, Reaume was an Investment Advisor Representative and a Financial Advisor at LPL Financial. Tim is an attorney, earning a J.D. at the University of Detroit and a Masters of Law degree specializing in Taxation from New York University. He is also a Chartered Financial Consultant and a Chartered Life Underwriter.

"I am very excited about joining the Blue Chip Partners Team," said Reaume. "In this period of changing investment and planning environments, the diverse expertise of the Blue Chip team will benefit my clients in many ways. By using a team approach to managing client relationships, I can provide even greater assurance to my clients that their finances are in excellent hands for generations to come."

About Blue Chip Partners

Blue Chip Partners, Inc., is a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Blue Chip Partners provides personalized financial planning and asset management services. Blue Chip Partners serves as a fiduciary to over 620 client relationships who collectively have over $1 billion in assets under management. Blue Chip Partners was named as a 2017, 2018, and 2020 Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser.

Blue Chip Partners' focus and commitment to managing the full scope of their clients' financial planning and investment management needs has enabled the firm to experience rapid growth. Please visit our website at www.bluechippartners.com for more information. Delegate Confidently™ with Blue Chip Partners, an equal opportunity employer.

