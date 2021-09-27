PelicanCorp to Appear at the Utility Expo Jobsite

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage-prevention industry, is set to appear at the Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, September 28-30. Covering over 30 acres, the Utility Expo is the largest event in North America for utility professionals and construction contractors seeking the latest industry technologies, innovations, and trends. PelicanCorp is proud to attend this year's Expo to highlight its Geolantis Cloud Services.

PelicanCorp's Geolantis Cloud Services deliver a field data collection platform that simplifies the inspection and maintenance of infrastructure assets, converting paper-based processes into digital workflows. Geolantis provides strong data visualization, highly accurate mapping capabilities, workforce management, and asset inspection. Geolantis Cloud Services include mobile apps to manage remote workforces that map and survey infrastructure, above and underground.

"We are very excited to highlight our Geolantis products at the Utility Expo," said Thomas Young, Vice President of Sales for Geolantis in North America. "I'm eager to introduce people to PelicanCorp's cloud-centric software platforms and services. Our Geolantis offerings specialize in rich data integrations and user-friendly interfaces."

Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp, will be participating in two Roundtable! discussions, listed below. The Roundtable! is a series of four-person, unscripted conversations focusing on the risk of excavation damage to underground utilities. Participants from various parts of the utility industry discuss strategies designed to protect workers and the public from potentially catastrophic excavation-related accidents. Each session is themed and begins with a moderator's toss-up question. The Roundtable! will be live-streamed by Planet Underground on YouTube.

"We believe safety is of the utmost importance within the underground asset damage prevention industry," said Denny Michael, Chief Marketing Officers, PelicanCorp. "Attending the Utility Expo is our way of showcasing the capabilities of Geolantis and PelicanCorp's other services to utility owners, excavators, and locators throughout North America."

Formerly the ICUEE, the Utility Expo is the place where facility managers, owners, excavators, and locators from all utility sectors come together to network, share new equipment, new ideas, and new solutions, including equipment test drives and interactive product demonstrations. This year's Expo features the Jobsite: 80,000 feet of outdoor space dedicated to creating an actual construction site to promote safe work environment and damage prevention practices through peer-to-peer interactions.

Registration for the Utility Expo has begun and can be found at TheUtilityExpo.com.

Stop by the outdoor exhibit area, booth K-100, watch the Roundtable! broadcasts, or visit PelicanCorp.com to learn more about PelicanCorp's cloud-based services and applications for utilities, asset owners, and the global One Call industry. To learn more about Geolantis Cloud Services, visit Geolantis.com.

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

