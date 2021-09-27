Former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Launches a New Healthcare Consulting Firm

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan announced today the launch of The Hargan Group, a new healthcare consulting firm focused on helping its clients navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing and complex healthcare landscape.

Hargan, a seasoned healthcare professional and one of the key architects of Operation Warp Speed, served as Acting Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during 2017 to 2021. As a board member of Operation Warp Speed, he was charged with coordinating the historic effort between the federal government and private sector to develop, manufacture and distribute the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.

In a recent piece in the Wall Street Journal, Hargan provides insight on the success of Operation Warp Speed and shares the backstory of making the COVID-19 vaccination available to the public. The piece provides a look inside the initiative that developed safe and effective vaccines 5 times faster than any similar effort in history.

"The Hargan Group has a deep level of expertise and contacts in the healthcare space, and we are excited to apply this knowledge when providing our clients strategic advice, crafting public policy solutions and providing unique insight on navigating the healthcare sector," said Eric Hargan.

Eric D. Hargan was most recently Deputy Secretary of HHS after having served as Acting Secretary. He also served at HHS under the George W. Bush administration. In addition to serving on the Board of Operation Warp Speed, Eric oversaw the set-up and launch of the Provider Relief Fund, and other parts of the U.S. pandemic response. Since leaving his post at HHS, Eric has joined the Boards of University Hospitals in Cleveland; Alio Medical; Tomorrow Health; and HealthTrackRx. Eric previously served as a partner at several national law firms and was a professor at Loyola-Chicago Law School. You can follow him on Twitter at @EricDHargan

