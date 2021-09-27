Egg Donation Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global egg donation market size is estimated to register a substantial growth during the forecast period as the infertility rate in women across the world is declining due to several radical lifestyle changes. Some of the trends boosting the industry outlook are expounded below:

Frozen egg donations gain momentum in Europe:

Europe egg donation market share from frozen egg segment was valued at over $230 million in 2020. The fresh eggs received from the donor are frozen which can be used as per the recipient’s convenience at any point of time. There are many advantages associated with using frozen eggs such as lesser waiting time, lower cost as compared to fresh ones, and greater flexibility offered to clients. Customers are becoming more aware about the benefits of using the frozen egg procedure to conceive, which will further augment their demand in the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Egg Donation Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1957/sample

Fertility clinics in Europe are the major service providers:

Fertility clinics in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. Fertility clinics are preferred by large number of patients in the region as the professionals over there offer in-depth consultation services, customized and complementary solutions, and an extensive range of treatment options. They also have a wide range of resources for egg donations that can help clients easily find a suitable donor.

Spain egg donation market shows consistent progress:

Spain held around 32% share of Europe market in 2020. A large part of the country’s population has adopted unhealthy lifestyle habits such as heavy alcohol consumption, tobacco smoking, and erratic eating habits.

Spain has large number of egg donors and according to a report by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in 2019, the country was an active participant in assisted reproduction. Around 140,000 assisted reproduction procedures were performed during the year. These factors will help Europe egg donation industry size exceed its estimated valuation of $2.2 billion by 2027.

Fresh egg donations foster APAC market outlook:

Fresh egg segment captured around 81% share of Asia Pacific egg donation market in 2020. The industry is adopting several technological innovations to make the egg donation process a lot easier for the clients. Women with poor ovarian reserve, poor quality of oocyte, absence of ovaries, and low embryo quality can use fresh eggs. An important reason behind using fresh eggs is to avoid genetic diseases, cancer, and many other disorders.

The success rate of fresh egg reproduction procedure is higher as compared to frozen eggs. Moreover, the egg donor is someone who has some relationship with the recipient, thereby greatly improving the chances of conceiving. Since there are large number of oocytes and embryos available for the procedure, the chances of having a baby become much higher.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Egg Donation Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1956/sample

Hospitals in Asia Pacific see increased egg donations:

The hospital end-user segment is predicted to be valued at over $250 million by 2027. An increasing percentage of the regional population is giving hospitals a higher preference as compared to other service providers because they have advanced medical facilities at their disposal. There is a high availability of skilled medical staff that smoothens the entire egg donation process.

Asia Pacific Egg donation market will surpass $1.3 billion in valuation by 2027. As the medical infrastructure across developing countries in the region is still improving, there is a great scope for including advanced treatment solutions for clients looking for assisted reproduction. Hospitals have large number of resources like a vast donor’s list, which gives the recipient a greater chance of conceiving a child.

Awareness about artificial reproduction boosts India market:

India market share is estimated to grow at a notable rate because of rising awareness about the availability of artificial reproduction technologies including egg donation and IVF. Since India is a developing country, there is great scope for the development of advanced reproduction procedures.

The nation is witnessing rapid expansion of local fertility centers to cater to the growing pool of infertile patients. As the annual disposable income of the population is growing steadily, opting for egg donation treatments is no longer a far-fetched dream for many infertile couples today.

Same-sex couples in North America will bolster the demand for donated eggs:

North America has a high number of same-sex or homosexual couples. Their desire to become parents has augmented the creation of advanced Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). Egg donation process can play a vital role in the life of same-sex male partners as they cannot produce their own eggs for reproduction. As homosexuality is legal in most parts of North America, there is a high availability of LGBTQIA+ friendly egg donor clinics that can help same-sex couples find a vast list of egg donors. These aspects will play a key role in bolstering egg donations industry trends in the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Egg Donation Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1955/sample

U.S. market witnesses substantial progress:

North America egg donation market size will be valued at more than $1.6 billion by 2027. U.S. held a regional revenue share of around 90% in 2020. The country has one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world, which is why great developments are taking place in assisted reproduction procedures. As these methods have a high success rate in the country and the awareness about them is growing among people, egg donation processes are bound to see a surge in demand among patients in the U.S.

Global egg donation industry trends are projected to witness an upsurge in the future as the demand for frozen and fresh egg reserves will grow. Service providers such as hospitals and fertility clinics are making use of advanced technologies to help couples overcome various obstacles in their reproduction. Growing awareness about the benefits of artificial reproduction processes such as IVF and egg donations will play a key role in increasing the number of couples opting for these treatments.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.