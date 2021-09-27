Automated Suturing Device Market revenue to cross USD 950 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Automated Suturing Device Market by Type (Reusable, Disposable), Application (Open Heart Surgery, Minimally Invasive surgery, Trauma Cases), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of automated suturing devices will cross $950 million by 2027. High disease prevalence contributing to the demand for interventional treatments will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements have led to launch of advanced and efficient products for automated suturing. Companies operating in the market are focusing on post-surgical complications and offer ease in complex operations with their products. In addition, robotic suturing is has made surgical procedures easier and more intuitive to suture intracorporeally.

Healthcare providers are also collaborating and partnering with industry leaders to enhance their automated suturing devices offerings. For instance, Smith & Nephew (UK) collaborated with VirtaMed AG. The collaboration has done as a part of their education portfolio and training for advanced surgical devices to offer surgical simulation training.

Growing disease burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) across the globe will significantly influence the automated suturing device market expansion. For instance, over 200 million people across the globe suffer from peripheral artery disease. Thus, growing prevalence of heart diseases stimulates the cardiac surgery procedures, thereby increasing the demand for advanced suturing devices.

Disposable segment accounted for USD 425 million revenue in 2020. The high adoption rate of disposable automated suturing devices is primarily due to its low cost and less risk of infection at surgical site.

Trauma cases segment in the automated suturing device market will witness 5.9% growth rate through 2027. Rising road accident cases that requires immediate closure of wounds will create demand for efficient and advanced products. According to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, every year, around 1.3 million people die owing to road traffic crashes annually all over the world.

Clinics segment is estimated to attain a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027. Availability of advanced technology-enabled devices and equipment in these facilities will drive the patient preference. Furthermore, increasing number of general surgeries in these clinics are also augmenting the demand for automated suturing devices.

Asia Pacific automated suturing device market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.9% till 2027 led by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and trauma cases coupled with rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2019, coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia. In Australia, nearly 1,100 individuals get hospitalized each day due to heart problem. Additionally, several initiatives undertaken by government in development of healthcare facilities will further contribute to the market progression in the region.

Major companies operating in the market include Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Inc, Healthium Medtech, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Mellon Medical B.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Surgical Specialties Corporation and DemeTECH Corporation. Industry participants are implementing various strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions & mergers to gain competitive advantage for business expansion. The providers are constantly adopting new techniques to offer advanced devices.

