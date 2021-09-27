Insights on the Sports Nutrition Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports nutrition market is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.09%.



Sports nutrition products are undergoing mass adoption by recreational users and lifestyles users. North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% in 2020. Government initiatives are promoting an increase in the number of gyms and health centers and sports-related activities, driving the demand for personalized nutrition products in the region. The development of digital infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China has offered significant opportunities for online platforms to boost sales. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, personalization of sports nutrition demand has rapidly increased due to the shut-down of gyms and banning of sports around the world. The clean labeling trend is a leading factor in the US sports nutrition market, closely followed by the UK and other European countries, by giving a relatively new status to the industry by focusing on the food chain safety in the Asian region.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period

Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition from Young Athletes

Rising Awareness About Sports Nutrition and Performance

High Adoption of Personalization and Customization in Sports Nutrition Market

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition

Growth Factors

The rise in importance of leading an active and fit life among youths has influenced the adoption of sports nutrition and sportswear products, thereby contributing to the growth of the sports nutrition market.

Increasing sports participation and concern about physical well-being among young population coaches are driving the demand for sports nourishment products and contributing to the market's growth.

The demand for various types of dietary & health supplements, energy drinks, and protein bars among athletes and bodybuilders is accelerating the growth of the market.

Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are underpenetrated markets and will provide enormous growth opportunities for vendors in the sports nourishment market, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sports nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global sports nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of international and domestic players. Extensive R&D investments have led to the introduction of numerous new products in the market. For instance, Glanbia and Lonza have announced a collaboration in 2020 to offer direct-to-direct consumer brand Body&Fit expansion using Lonza's DUOCAP technology and ingredients. The global sports nutriment market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. To have a competitive advantage over other vendors, vendors have to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations.



Key Vendors

GNC Holdings

PowerBar

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Clif Bar & Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

Herbalife Nutrition

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

PacificHealth Laboratories

Yakult Honsha Company

Post Holdings

Pro Action

Atlantic Grupa d.d

Olimp Laboratories

Ultimate Nutrition

Momentous

Science in Sport

Iovate Health Sciences International

The Bountiful Company

BA Sports Nutrition

Universal Nutrition

Creative Edge Nutrition

Klean Athlete

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the sports nutrition market?

2. Who are the end-users in the sports nutrition market?

3. Which region accounted for the highest market share in the sports nutrition market?

4. Who are the key vendors in the sports nutrition industry?

5. Which distribution channel segment leads the sports nutrition market?

6. What are the factors driving the sports nutrition market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Scenario



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Personalization & Customization in Sports Nutrition

8.2 Increasing Demand for Clean Label

8.3 Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand for Sports Nutrition from Young Athletes

9.2 Increasing Demand for Fitness & Health Clubs

9.3 Rising Awareness of Sports Nutrition & Performance



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Complex Nature of Sports Nutrition

10.2 Concerns Related to Safety of Sports Supplements



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Sports Drinks

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Isotonic

13.4 Hypertonic

13.5 Hypotonic



14 Sports Supplements

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Creatine

14.4 Protein Powder

14.5 Energy Bars



15 Sports Food

15.1 Market Overview



16 Raw Material

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Animal-Derived

16.4 Plant-Based

16.5 Mixed



17 Types of Workouts

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Pre-Workout Nutrition

17.4 Post-Workout Nutrition

17.5 During-The-Workout Nutrition



18 Distribution Channels

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

18.4 Pharmacies & Drugstores

18.5 Online Channels

18.6 Specialty Stores

18.7 Convenience Stores

18.8 Others



19 End-Users

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Athletes

19.4 Bodybuilders

19.5 Recreational Users

19.6 Lifestyle Users



20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Geographic Overview



21 North America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Product Type

21.4 Raw Material

21.5 Types of Workouts

21.6 Distribution Channels

21.7 End-Users

21.8 Key Countries



22 Europe

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast

22.3 Product Type

22.4 Raw Material

22.5 Types of Workouts

22.6 Distribution Channels

22.7 End-Users

22.8 Key Countries



23 APAC

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Market Size & Forecast

23.3 Product Type

23.4 Raw Material

23.5 Types of Workouts

23.6 Distribution Channels

23.7 End-Users

23.8 Key Countries



24 Middle East & Africa

24.1 Market Overview

24.2 Market Size & Forecast

24.3 Product Type

24.4 Raw Material

24.5 Types of Workouts

24.6 Distribution Channels

24.7 End-Users

24.8 Key Countries



25 Latin America

25.1 Market Overview

25.2 Market Size & Forecast

25.3 Product Type

25.4 Raw Material

25.5 Types of Workouts

25.6 Distribution Channels

25.7 End-Users

25.8 Key Countries



26 Competitive Landscape

26.1 Competition Overview



27 Key Company Profiles

27.1 GNC Holdings

27.2 Powerbar

27.3 Glanbia

27.4 Glaxosmithkline

27.5 Clif Bar & Company



28 Other Prominent Vendors

28.1 Abbott

28.2 Herbalife Nutrition

28.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

28.4 The Coca-Cola Company

28.5 Pepsico

28.6 Pacifichealth Laboratories

28.7 Yakult Honsha Company

28.8 Post Holdings

28.9 Pro Action

28.10 Atlantic Grupa D.D

28.11 Olimp Laboratories

28.12 Ultimate Nutrition

28.13 Momentous

28.14 Science in Sport

28.15 Iovate Health Sciences International

28.16 The Bountiful Company

28.17 BA Sports Nutrition

28.18 Universal Nutrition

28.19 Creative Edge Nutrition

28.20 Klean Athlete



29 Report Summary

29.1 Key Takeaways

29.2 Strategic Recommendations



30 Quantitative Summary



31 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu487y