Taiwan Telecoms Industry Market Forecasts 2021-2026: Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Taiwanese telecommunications is expected to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With already a saturated mobile phone penetration and fixed broadband take-up among households, future growth is likely to remain subdued with a declining working population and an aging population over the long term.

The research forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2021-26 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow but lower its household penetration over the same period due to fixed-wireless substitution. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2015, sliding down every year since then.

Following the market contraction over the last 5 years, the research team forecasts flat revenue growth to 2026, as long as data pricing stays rational amid the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue.

Mobile subscriptions are growing faster than mobile service revenue leading to ARPU decline after 3 years of intense competition with the market transitioned completely transitioned to 4G after shutting down 2G and 3G networks in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

The overall telecoms market is expected to remain flat through to 2025 after a marked decline from 2016 due to mobile service revenue pressure partially offset by fixed broadband and enterprise data growth.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Taiwan telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G.

The report also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Statistics

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Taiwan's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2020

3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-2026

3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2026

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Chunghwa Telecom Profile

4.2 Far EasTone Profile

4.1 Taiwan Mobile Profile

4.2 Asia Pacific Telecom Profile

4.3 Other Operators Profile

4.3.1 Taiwan Star

4.3.2 KBro

4.3.3 China Network Systems (CNS)

4.3.4 Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC)

5 Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2020

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans and Policies

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Taiwan Base Stations Market Analysis, 2021

8.2 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.2.1 e-Commerce

9.2.2 Digital Payments

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database



Companies Mentioned

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT)

China Network Systems (CNS)

Chunghwa Telecom

Far EasTone

KBro

National Communications Commission (NCC)

Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC)

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Star (T Star)

