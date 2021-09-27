New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Blood Management Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151646/?utm_source=GNW





The global patient blood management market is expected to grow from $9.97 billion in 2020 to $10.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The market for patient blood management consists of sales of instruments, accessories, software, reagents and kits used in the management of blood and blood products of patients.Patient blood management is a patient-focused, evidence-based and systematic approach to optimize care of patients, who might need a blood transfusion, by optimizing patients’ own blood, minimizing surgical blood loss and harnessing the patient-specific physiological reserve of anemia thereby reducing the need of allogenic blood transfusions.



The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the patient blood management requirements by the sales of these products.



The patient blood management market is segmented by product into instruments, accessories, reagents and kits, software.It is also segmented by component into plasma, whole blood, red blood cells and by application into hospital, clinic, others.



The market is further segmented by instruments into blood processing devices, blood transfusion devices, blood culture screening devices, diagnostic & testing instruments, blood storage devices, and by accessories into syringes & needles, vials & tubes, blood bags, other accessories.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost associated with automated systems is expected to limit the growth of the global patient blood management market.Costs associated with an increasing regulatory requirement, infection testing and hospital administration, which includes initial project costs, personnel salaries, costs of equipment, outside resources and ongoing project costs make automation expensive.



According to the Eastern Mediterranean Health Journal 2019, the expected cost of transfusion of one unit of red cells is within US$700–$1200. The high economic cost of automation is therefore expected to hamper the global patient blood management market.



The rising number of accidents, trauma cases, and surgical procedures contributed to the growth of the global patient blood management market. According to WHO, 1.35 million people die every year due to road accidents, and low-income and middle-income countries account for 93% of the fatalities occurring in the world due to road accidents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2019 show that 31.7% of all births were by cesarean and 25.6% of the NTSV population had cesarean births. Increased number of accidents, trauma cases and surgical procedures resulted in increased demand for blood and its products is the driving the global patient blood management market.



HEMAsavR is a sterile medical device to capture and transfer blood, which is increasingly being used to collect and salvage blood in surgical procedures and respond quickly to unanticipated blood loss.Clinicians can economically collect sterile, anticoagulated blood without any need for specialized resources.



By this, the upfront shed blood collection cost decreases, allogenic transfusions can be avoided with improved outcomes such as decreased patient mortality, low incidence of infections and reduced risk of multi-organ failure. In August 2019, Ecomed Solutions, the developer and manufacturer of HEMAsavR received a contract from Vizient Inc, a healthcare performance improvement company to recommend HEMAsavR by hospital experts who serve as a Vizient member council.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

