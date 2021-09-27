New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bronchoscopy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151644/?utm_source=GNW

The global bronchoscopy market is expected to decline from $2.67 billion in 2020 to $2.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $3.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The bronchoscopy market consists of sales of bronchoscopes and bronchoscopy services.Bronchoscopy is a technique for visualizing inside airways or lungs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.



In bronchoscopy, an instrument is inserted into the airways through nose, mouth, or sometimes through a tracheostomy through which the practitioner can examine the patient’s airways for any infections.



The bronchoscopy market covered in this report is segmented by product into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, cytology brushes, others and by application into bronchial treatment, bronchial diagnosis.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The risk of contamination of devices has been a major challenge in the bronchoscopy market. According to the center for disease control and prevention, in the USA, there are around 6.8 lakhs hospital-acquired infection cases and 72,000 hospital-acquired infection patients die. Multiple factors including contamination of devices are the reasons for hospital-acquired infection. This can be due to improper cleaning of devices or improper maintenance of the storage rooms and other factors. The risk of contamination of devices has a negative impact on the growth of the bronchoscopy market.



In April 2019, Johnson & Johnson acquired Auris Health Inc for a deal amount of $3.4 billion. Auris Health’s robotic platform technology is used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lungs. Johnson & Johnson is focused on building a connected, data-driven digital ecosystem that pairs one of the surgical solutions with advanced technologies to improve the patient’s experience.



The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases contributed to the growth of the bronchoscopy market.According to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, about 228,820 new cases of lung cancer and about 135,720 deaths from lung cancer.



According to the data published by the World Health Organization in 2018, 384 million people suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases around the world, especially the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, will drive the bronchoscopy market.



The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are increasingly being used to prevent the risk of contamination of devices.The single-use flexible bronchoscopes are longer and thinner tubes that allow seeing the deep areas of bronchus and are much easier to change and have a clear image of position inside the lung bronchus.



The single-use flexible bronchoscopes improve safety and productivity.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

