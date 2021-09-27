New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151643/?utm_source=GNW

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to grow from $3.38 billion in 2020 to $4.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The market for autoimmune disease diagnosis consists of sales of diagnostic assay kits, reagents, consumables and instruments used for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.Autoimmune diseases are the diseases in which the production of antibodies takes place in the body which attacks and destroys own healthy cells in the body.



These include Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Grave’s disease, psoriasis, coeliac disease, type 1 diabetes, lupus and inflammatory bowel syndrome, and are diagnosed by immunological tests.



The autoimmune disease diagnosis market covered in this report is segmented by product into consumables & assay kits, instruments. It is also segmented by test type into routine laboratory tests, autoantibodies tests, immunologic tests, other tests and by end-user into clinical laboratories, hospitals, other end-users.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of diagnostic tests is a major challenge for the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. According to a survey by the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation (NADF), the cost for initial diagnosis of Addison’s disease is $1,680 per patient and according to the reports of Vasculitis Foundation of America, vasculitis affects 1 in 20 Americans and the total cost for vasculitis patient per year is $9.7 billion. According to the estimations of The National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the annual cost of treating an autoimmune disease in the US is greater than $100 billion and says that annual direct and indirect cost to treat rheumatoid arthritis in the US is $10.9 billion and $8.4 billion respectively. The high cost of diagnosis is increasing the cost burdens on the patients impacting the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market



A high incidence of autoimmune diseases contributed to the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.The percentage of the adult population diagnosed with autoimmune diseases in 2019 across countries was 7% in the US, 6% in Europe, 5% in China, 3% each in Brazil and Russia and Japan 2%.



According to a report by Connect Immune Research published in 2018, the incidence of autoimmune diseases in the UK is increasing, which ranges between 3% and 9% year-on-year. In these, different autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis 7%, type 1 diabetes 6.3%, multiple sclerosis 3.7%, coeliac disease 4-9% cases are increasing every year and the number of people in the UK with at least one autoimmune condition is 4 million. Therefore, increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases across the globe is driving the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.



Biosensors and nano biosensors for rapid detection is a novel tool for the detection of antibodies in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.They are highly preferred because of low cost, high sensitivity, simple to use, multiplexing abilities and rapid diagnosis.



Besides measuring the quantity of antibodies in human blood serum with extremely high sensitivity, it also quantifies the activity of antibodies as the assay employs portable optical label-free biosensors based on the spectral correlation interferometry. This point of care technology gives a more integrated, informative, timely and precise diagnosis of autoimmune diseases when compared to the conventional ones.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

