Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market to 2027 - Focus on Analog and IP-based Products

The Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market projected to grow at the rate of 16.1% CAGR by 2027. Video surveillance is the visual monitoring of the area without being directly on location. The real-time based surveillance information will be recorded and stored in a storage device for later viewing. This technique will also be used for regulation and control, including quality affirmation, production control, and traffic regulation.

This technology is used in other uses such as controlling accidents, monitoring open-air grounds, tracing culprits, preventing sabotage and security-related events. Owing to the growing need for physical security and the usage of cloud-based services for centralized data, the adoption of video surveillance in business is surging significantly. To detect and avoid unwanted activities, such as vandalism, thefts, and terror attacks, new IP-based digital technologies are introduced, which is likely to fuel the video surveillance and VSaaS market growth. But, the privacy and security concerns about data usage may limit the video surveillance and VSaaS market.



Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Product

Analog

IP-based

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Application

Commercial

Infrastructure

Residential

Military and defense

Institutional

Industrial

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market based on the Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The IP-based surveillance segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth based on the product segmentation over the coming years. This can be ascribed to the high scalability and flexibility characteristics provided as compared to the usual analog surveillance. In addition, the proliferation of internet protocol in surveillance and rising installations of IP cameras with improved video quality has created significant potential for IP-based systems.



The hardware segment has a major share in the video surveillance and VSaaS market based on component segmentation which includes monitors, recorders, encoders, and cameras. The surveillance cameras as hardware are estimated to exhibit high growth, which can be accredited to increasing sales of IP cameras with integrated recorders.



Further on the video surveillance and VSaaS market basis of application, the commercial segment is expected to be the major market in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising demand for cloud services and rising awareness regarding video surveillance application management in commercial sector, and the technological advancements in high-resolution video and imaging analytics estimated to drive video surveillance and VSaaS in the segment.



The North American region has acquired a substantial share in the video surveillance and VSaaS market. This is due to the technological advancements in security services in several countries and the adoption of new & emerging technologies at a very early stage. Apart from this, the region dominated technological adoption, compared to other geographical regions, and increasing demand for a hybrid system, megapixel camera, and analytics is high in this region which has also fostered the market growth.



Video surveillance has application in the security industry to avoid terrorist and criminal attacks. As a result, governments worldwide are majorly investing in developing the most advanced surveillance networks and increasing their utilization to encounter street crimes and counterterrorism operations. Globally, a key driver is taking place to bring most of the crucial infrastructure under video surveillance, including installations funded by government around public infrastructure, roads, airports, and maritime and defense, which eventually increase the demand for video surveillance.



The key vendors operating in the video surveillance and VSaaS market are Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Agent Video Intelligence, Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd., Canary Connect, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc. and D-Link Systems, Inc.



Henceforth, in the scenario of increasing vandalism and shoplifting, video surveillance plays a key role in commercial purposes and residential and commercial buildings where it was confined to the military and defense applications.

This report describes the market fostering factors and also factors limiting the video surveillance and VSaaS market growth.

The study represents the future and present predictions of the video surveillance and VSaaS market size and its contribution to the parent market.

This report also gives accurate predictions of the prevailing trends and needs of the end-users.

This report further gives an overview of the competitive landscape and the profiles of the major market players regarding their strategies and SWOT analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Analog

5.3. IP-based



6. Component: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software

6.4. Services



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Infrastructure

7.4. Residential

7.5. Military and defense

7.6. Institutional

7.7. Industrial



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Axis Communications AB

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Bosch Security Systems Inc.

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. Honeywell Security Group

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Agent Video Intelligence

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Canary Connect, Inc.

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. FLIR Systems, Inc.

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. D-Link Systems, Inc.

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure

