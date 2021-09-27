The Worldwide Leukapheresis Industry is Expected to Reach $133.9 Million by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Leukapheresis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Leukapheresis Devices and Leukapheresis Disposables), Application (Research Applications and Therapeutic Applications), and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The leukapheresis market is expected to reach US$ 133.90 million by 2028 from US$ 74.48 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the leukapheresis market is primarily attributed to the rising number of voluntary blood donors, rising incidence of hematologic diseases, and the surging elderly population. However, the high cost of leukapheresis obstructs the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Leukapheresis is a procedure that has white blood cells (leukocytes) involved in the body's immune response are segregated from a blood sample. It is a particular form of apheresis in which an element of blood, such as red blood cells or platelets, is obtained while the remaining blood is restored to circulation. Leukapheresis is often used to reduce very high white blood cell (WBC) counts, such as chronic blood cancers like chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). It can also be completed to obtain white blood cells for later transplant, such as to manage abrupt declines in WBC counts throughout cancer chemotherapy. Another use is as a section of a novel form of immunotherapy, termed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, to help fight leukemia, prostate cancer, and other forms of cancers. Leukapheresis can be completed on the person claiming treatment (autologous apheresis) or on a donor for a later transplant (allogeneic apheresis). Currently, leukapheresis is commonly used to treat various diseases, and it is also used for diagnostic purposes as it can increase circulating tumor cells yields.



Based on product type, the leukapheresis market is bifurcated into leukapheresis devices and leukapheresis disposables. In 2021, the leukapheresis disposables segment held a larger market share. However, the leukapheresis devices segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2021-2028. Based on application, the leukapheresis market is bifurcated into research applications and therapeutic applications. In 2021, the research applications segment held a larger share of the market and the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the coming years. Based on end user, the leukapheresis market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, blood component providers and blood centers, and hospitals and transfusion centers.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and manufacturing organizations are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the leukapheresis market.



