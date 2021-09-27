Global and China Automotive T-Box Analysis Report 2021: Bottleneck to be Broken by T-BOX Vendors

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive T-Box Ranking and Comparison Analysis Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive T-Box Ranking and Comparison Analysis Report, 2021 conducts comparison of T-BOX parameters of 15 vendors, and the comparative items include:

Size

Power consumption

5G support

4G support

V2X support

Positioning support

Sensor support

Integrated antennas

Integrated central gateways

Network security and encryption

Vehicle connectivity

Whether OTA is supported

Remote control

API interface support

Storage capacity

Authentication status

Mass production capacity

Number of designated customers

Mass production shipments

Key Questions Answered

T-BOX Software Development Trend

What functions do you think will be expanded in T-BOX software, and what are the future trends?

T-BOX software must have TSN protocol functions in the future. TSN refers to a set of `sub-standards` formulated based on specific application requirements under the framework of IEEE802.1 standards. It aims to establish a `universal` time-sensitive mechanism for Ethernet protocols to ensure the time certainty of network data transmission.

At the same time, data shaping is used to ensure that the delay reaches the microsecond level (generally no more than 250 microseconds per bridge), and to ensure that reliable communication can be enforced regardless of link failures, cable breaks and other errors.

This option ensures that copies of critical traffic can be transmitted in a disjoint path in the network, leaving only any packets that reach the destination first, thus achieving seamless redundancy and achieving ultra-high reliability, which is especially important for unmanned driving.

The T-BOX function is currently based on data collection and forwarding, and will evolve into many functions such as data collection, editing, analysis, control, OTA, integration of multiple ECU information and analysis, etc.

T-BOX Hardware Integration Trend

What do you think is the development direction of T-BOX product hardware integration?

In order to increase bandwidth and achieve low latency, T-BOX will add Ethernet interface in the future and gradually become standard, now generally 100M, a few 1G. T-BOX will be integrated with the gateway to assume the switch function. T-BOX can also consider integration with the domain controller.

3-4-way CAN will become the mainstream, and most of them are 1-2-way CAN at present.

The T-BOX products currently produced by Hopechart can also realize the function of online exhaust gas monitoring.

Bottleneck to be broken by T-BOX Vendors

T-BOX is a necessary communication component of vehicles and carries a large number of computing tasks. What technical bottlenecks do you think T-BOX vendors may encounter in the future?

As T-Box will undertake more functions in the future, it needs to embed more applications. This not only needs to increase memory and processing power, but also increases the complexity of software system development (for example, SOA should be isolated between different applications), Software capabilities is a severe challenge to traditional T-BOX suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Jinzhi Award Ranking

1.1 Introduction and Significance of Jinzhi Award Ranking

1.2 Evaluation Rules

1.3 Product Ranking Chart



2 T-Box Ranking Rules

2.1 Evaluation Parameters

2.2 Scoring Rules



3 T-Box Ranking

3.1 2021 Automotive T-Box Ranking Overview

3.2 2021 Automotive T-Box Ranking Details

3.3 Key Views and Conclusions of Expert Interviews



4 Comprehensive Comparison of T-Box Products

4.1 Comparison of Network Communication Capabilities

4.2 Comparison of Positioning Support and Sensor Support

4.3 Comparison of Integration - Antenna, Network Security and Encryption

4.4 Comparison of Remote Control, API Interface Support and Storage Capacity

4.5 Comparison of Product Size, Weight and Power Consumption

4.6 Comparison of Integration Central gateway, Vehicle Connectivity, Whether OTA is supported, and Algorithm support

4.7 Comparison of Certification, Mass Production Capacity, Number of Fixed Customers, Mass Production Shipment



5 T-BOX Products Parameters of Vendors

5.1 Sirun

5.2 Lianchuang Electronic Technology 5G T-BOX

5.3 Lianchuang Electronic Technology 4G T-BOX

5.4 Flairecomm Microelectronics 5G T-BOX

5.5 Flairecomm Microelectronics T-BOX

5.6 Valeo

5.7 LG

5.8 Intest JKC-300

5.9 Intest inBOX 5.0

5.10 Continental

5.11 LANYOU Technology

5.12 Beescloud

5.13 Harman

5.14 Bosch

5.15 Visteon

5.16 Ficosa

5.17 i-Tage

5.18 Thread

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifotyr