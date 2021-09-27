Karin Tydén Announces Upcoming Launch of Her Book 'Mind Hacking for Rebels'

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifestyle Optimization is about taking the time to sort out one's priorities in life and setting up a framework to support those priorities. To be successful in getting more out of every day, it's important to understand the subconscious pitfalls that can stand in our way of optimizing our life, and how to avoid these pitfalls.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Morgan James Publishing releases the multi-award-winning Mind Hacker Karin Tydén's book Mind Hacking for Rebels: A Practical Guide to Power and Freedom. It guides the reader on an exciting journey into the subconscious operating system, and teaches them how to crush inner imitations and gain access to their inner power and freedom with only small adjustments.

By teaching how to replace old limiting programs in the subconscious mind with new, empowering ones, Mind Hacking for Rebels helps people skyrocket toward a more fulfilling life. With Mind Hacking for Rebels, those seeking to be their best learn how to demolish inner obstacles and unlock the power and freedom within so they can become their ultimate selves. 40 effective mind hacks will help the reader taking command of their brain and getting more out of every day.

About the Author:

Karin Tydén is a Mind Hacker, a multi-award-winning coach, advisor and mentor. She has a bachelor's degree in Media and Communications. Karin has worked as a TV-producer, Marketing Director, PR-consultant, Brand Manager and Success Manager for more than 25 years. She is the winner of the 2019 and 2020 European Enterprise Award, Recognized Leader in Mental Health Training Services, "Life Coach of the Year", and Corporate Innovation & Excellence Awards 2020. Karin has an almost supernatural ability to understand and "hack" the mechanics behind people's subconscious patterns to create new and better strategies in life. Karin lives in Sweden but is active in more than 25 countries and is today one of Europe's sharpest in her field. She has helped thousands of people to maximize their potential and is often the coaches' coach. Karin's book Mind Hacking for Rebels has been very well received in Sweden, and the book is now finding its way to the rest of the world.

More About This Title:

Mind Hacking for Rebels: A Practical Guide to Power and Freedom, by Karin Tydén, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on October 19, 2021. Mind Hacking for Rebels —9781631955266 —has 220 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

