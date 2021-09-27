Bitcoin Well Inc. Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in the Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Business Ranking

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have placed in the top half of recognized companies listed in the Globe and Mail’s 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, placing number 172 out of 448 total companies.



This prestigious acknowledgement of Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses on their three-year revenue growth, and our spot was secured based on our three-year revenue growth totaling 254%.

“It is truly an honour to be included among the upper half of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for 2021. The continued year-over-year growth that Bitcoin Well has experienced is a true testament to the hard work of our team and the increasing adoption and understanding of bitcoin in Canada,” said Adam O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “Today, you can find us in almost every major Canadian city with nearly 200 ATMs nationwide, and a suite of easy-to-use online services that are designed to make bitcoin accessible and understood by the masses. We are also very proud that in July of 2021, we became the first publicly traded bitcoin ATM company in the world1, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). We continue to execute an accretive growth strategy with recent notable acquisitions of ATM operators including Crypto Kiosk in northern Ontario and Enterprises Equibytes in Quebec, along with bringing new technology solutions in-house through the acquisition of bitcoin focused software developer, Ghostlab. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years to come.”

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies’ editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program that sees companies complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking and we are very proud to have secured the 172nd spot. The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine which is out now and available online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. The Company generates revenue and based on management’s assessment of publicly-available data, is the first publicly traded Bitcoin ATM company in the world, with an enterprising consolidation strategy to deliver accretive and cost-effective expansion in North America and globally. As leaders of the longest-running, founder-led Bitcoin ATM company in Canada, management of Bitcoin Well brings deep operational capabilities that span the entire value chain along with access to proprietary, cutting-edge software development that supports further expansion. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to keep up to date with our business.

1 Based on management’s assessment of publicly available data.

