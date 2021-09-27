Microbix Presenting Product Results at AACC

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces that it has been invited to present about the performance of its COVID-19 test quality assessment products (QAPs™) at “AACC” the annual scientific meeting & clinical laboratory exposition of the American Association of Clinical Chemistry, taking place in live and virtual formats from Atlanta, GA, September 26-30, 2021.



The abstract poster presentation is titled “ Advanced SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOC) whole genome materials for use as verification, external quality assessment (EQA) and prospective quality control samples. ” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s novel, innovative, and proprietary PROCEEDx™FLOQ® branded QAPs, formatted on Copan® FLOQ®Swabs and room-temperature stable, for use to help verify the performance of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) that detect SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern (VOCs). Results reported relate to the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, and WT variants, formerly known as the UK, South African, Brazilian, and Wuhan strains. The results demonstrate that these Microbix QAPs are compatible with over 20 widely-used COVID-19 NAATs, including those that can detect and differentiate VOCs.

Such results continue to demonstrate how Microbix is addressing the need for workflow controls to effectively support the quality objectives of testing for SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, as for all forms of testing relating to the pandemic. The overall Microbix QAPs portfolio now comprises more than 70 distinct products across multiple categories of infectious diseases, test types, and test formats.

The abstract presentations were co-authored by ten members of Microbix’s product development (R&D), operating, and customer support teams, led by Pavel Zhelev, Director of Product Management (QAPs), and Dr. Amer Alagic, Director of R&D. The poster details the performance results of the QAPs in a complete and succinct fashion and will be made available on the company website, https://microbix.com, upon their presentation at AACC 2021 on September 29. The poster includes Microbix’s thankful acknowledgement of five collaborator organizations in Canada and internationally.

Purchase enquiries for Microbix’s QAPs can be directed to one of its nine distributors for the Americas, Australasia, Europe, and Scandinavia, as cited later in this news release. QAPs product enquiries can also be e-mailed directly to Microbix at customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales now approaching C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, Seegene Canada Inc., and Thomas Scientific LLC. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of AACC, the abstract, or its relevance, Microbix’s collaborators and their tests, the referenced product lines or their uses, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

