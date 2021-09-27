Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming conferences in October:



Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Format: Fireside Chat (virtual)

Participant: Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Passage Bio

Date: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine: Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Format: Presentation (in-person and virtual for registered guests)

Presenter: Jill Quigley, chief operating officer, Passage Bio

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the Chardan fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

Passage Bio’s Meeting on the Mesa presentation will be streamed live and available for on-demand viewing within 24 hours of the live presentation on the virtual platform for meeting registrants. Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for more information, including registration.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

