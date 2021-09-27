Landos Biopharma to Participate in Truist Securities CEO Fireside Chat Series (Virtual)

BLACKSBURG, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® advanced A.I. platform to develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos, will participate in the Truist Securities CEO Fireside Chat Series (Virtual). The event will feature a one-one-one conversation led by Robyn Karnauskas, Ph.D., Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst, with audience participation, discussing all aspects of Landos Biopharma. Investors interested in participating should contact their Truist Securities’ representative or, Marek Ciszewski, IR@LandosBiopharma.com.



Event: Truist Securities CEO Fireside Chat Series (Virtual)

Date: September 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 am ET – 11:00 am ET

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Using the LANCE® platform, the Company has discovered new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. Landos Biopharma has 17 active development programs targeting these novel pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Its lead product candidate, omilancor, targets the LANCL2 pathway and is a novel oral, gut-restricted, small-molecule potentially first-in-class therapeutic currently being prepared for global pivotal Phase 3 trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, in two active Phase 2 trials in Crohn’s disease, and is anticipated to initiate Phase 1 studies in eosinophilic esophagitis in 2022. Omilancor is also being studied in a topical formulation for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Landos has another novel, oral, gut-restricted small-molecule drug candidate, NX-13, that is being investigated in an active Phase 1b trial in ulcerative colitis. NX-13 targets the NLRX1 pathway. Landos’ sixth new product candidate, LABP-104, will be entering Phase 1 clinical testing in healthy volunteers in Q4 of 2021. Additional product candidates are in development for the treatment of lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, and diabetic nephropathy. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

