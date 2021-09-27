Alpha Peak Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Peak Capital Inc. (“Alpha Peak” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of C$50,000 through the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of C$0.10 per Share. All Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital purposes in connection with Alpha Peak’s efforts to consummate a reverse takeover transaction with a yet to be identified operating company in a high growth sector.



For more information, please contact:

Zachary Goldenberg, CEO

Phone No.: 647-987-5083

Email: zach@libertyvp.co

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.



This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.