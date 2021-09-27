New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151634/?utm_source=GNW

03 billion in 2020 to $1.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 39%.



The biosimilar interleukins market consists of sales of interleukin biosimilars generated by the establishments that manufacture interleukin biosimilars that are used to treat various autoimmune diseases. Interleukin is a substance derived from white blood cells that enhances infection activity and is used to fight certain types of cancer.



The biosimilar interleukins market covered in this report is segmented by type into IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, others. It is also segmented by application into psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The regulatory framework around the approval of interleukin biosimilars hampers the growth of the market.Biosimilars are manufactured with changes in the manufacturing process impacting the physicochemical and functional properties of a biologic drug and it is impractical to create an exact copy of the biologic drug.



This compels the manufacturers to demonstrate biosimilarity between interleukin biosimilar and the biologic drug to prove that there are no clinically meaningful differences. This calls for extensive comparative analytical, nonclinical, and clinical assessments to get approval from the medical authorities, thereby, increasing the cost of the approval process and restraining the growth of the market.



In January 2020, Sanofi, a France-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Synthorx, Inc. for $2.5 billion. This acquisition enhances Sanofi’s position as an emerging leader in the area of oncology and immunology. Synthorx, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing interleukins for people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders.



The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the interleukin biosimilars market in the forecast period.Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies.



Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefit in regulating the cells, and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells.According to the British Society for Immunology report 2018, many autoimmune disorders showed a year-on-year increase in incidence at rates between 3% and 9%.



In the US, there were 7.4 million people affected with psoriasis in 2017 and this number is ever increasing. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is increasing the demand for the biosimilar interleukins market and is expected to drive the growth of the market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

