Sinclair Technologies Launches the IntelliSENSE™ Series of Power Monitoring System

AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair Technologies ("Sinclair" or "the Company"), a division of Norsat International and a leading provider of customizable land mobile radio communication solutions, announces today the launch of its new Power Monitoring System, the IntelliSENSETM series.

Sinclair's newest solution in the family, the IntelliSENSETM Series of Power Monitoring System, helps minimize communications system downtime and avoids unnecessary maintenance and repairs by proactively tracking the overall health and performance of commercial or public safety land mobile radio systems. It continuously measures and monitors critical system performance indicators, including channelized TX forward and Reflected power, insertion loss, and antenna VSWR, for up to 8 channels per controller. Additionally, it provides a web-based GUI with role-based access control for status monitoring, system configuration, and user management functions. The advanced spectrum analysis feature is extremely useful in identifying RF interference across the 70 MHz - 4 GHz spectrum. The system also triggers SNMP alarms to the network management system when it detects failures and anomalies in readings.

Key benefits include:

• High accuracy RF system performance monitoring

• Remote monitoring of the LMR RF system health

• Minimizes system downtime

• Be aware of a failure before customer complaints

• Planning of maintenance in advance

• Easy configuration with user-friendly GUI and SNMP support

"RF network reliability is critical to public safety and business-critical LMR systems. While many radio network performance monitoring solutions exist today, they often neglect the antenna subsystem - a core part of an RF system. Sinclair's new IntelliSENSETM Power Monitoring System fills this gap by enabling proactive monitoring of vital antenna subsystem performance indicators and RF interference detection, which is key to ensuring system reliability and optimizing performance," stated Wee Er, General Manager of Sinclair.

The product is officially being launched today and is available for order starting December 2021, with the first shipments scheduled in Q1 2022.

For more information on the IntelliSENSETM Series, please visit https://www.sinctech.com/pages/power-monitoring-system.

About Sinclair

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International, is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks. With over 70 years of industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing and a strong focus on R&D, Sinclair continues to expand its industry-leading technical solutions.

Contact:

Sinclair Technologies

marketing@sinctech.com

+1 9057270165

