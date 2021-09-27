Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint with Opening of New Dispensary in Port Richey

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator (“MSO”), today announced the opening of Liberty Health Sciences (LHS) Port Richey, the Company’s 42nd operating dispensary in Florida.



The dispensary is located at 9314 US Highway 19, Port Richey, Florida, 34668 within Pasco County, which is home to a population of 560,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The store brings LHS to the Gulf Coast city, which attracts visitors from throughout Florida and the U.S. for its lush landscapes and well-known 8,300-acre wilderness park.

The new location features LHS’s expanded selection of flower strains, in addition to the Company’s recently launched Origyn concentrates, Big Pete’s Cookies and Secret Orchard vape cartridges.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “We appreciate the wonderful reception that we’ve received from the people of Port Richey and look forward to introducing them to our high-quality offerings. We now have 42 stores open in the state, thanks to the hard work from our Florida team which continues to find excellent locations to plant our flag.”

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth, with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 615,000 registered patients as of September 24, 2021, up ~46% year-over-year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

