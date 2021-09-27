Light Tower Market Worth Over $6 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The light tower market revenue is set to surpass USD 6 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing investments in the industrial and construction sectors along with rising requirements to operate these sites regardless of weather and time adversities will stimulate the product adoption.

Electric light tower industry will observe significant growth due to the introduction of stringent regulatory mandates addressing critical needs while minimizing emission levels and promoting environmental sustainability. Modernization and refurbishment of existing industrial establishments and structures owing to strict norms are set to augment product demand.

The growing need for lighting across remote locations that include construction activities, operations in the O&G or mining industry, and emergency or rescue parameters will strengthen the industry outlook.

Low maintenance, easy installation, and minimal upfront costs are some of the key factors positively encouraging the demand for diesel-powered units. In addition, the rising frequency of mishaps and critical accidents, specifically during night construction, has accelerated the demand for reliable units. The accessibility to a variety of resistant & tough mobile light towers equipped with high-quality specifications will strengthen the business dynamics.

Some major outcomes of the light tower market report are as follows:

The demand for light towers is flourishing across the mining, infrastructure, oil & gas, construction industries as a source of lighting.

Rising investments across construction activities are anticipated to complement the business landscape.

Eminent players operating across the light tower industry include Atlas Copco, Generac, Doosan Portable Power, Allmand and Wacker Neuson amongst others.

Solar & hybrid lighting towers have witnessed significant momentum due to strict regulatory mandates pertaining to job site safety.

Light tower market from hydraulic units is anticipated to gain momentum due to the rising focus toward automated technology along with easy-to-use systems. The ability of these systems to be raised or lowered by the introduction of touch & tap technology will reduce downtime, in turn, increasing productivity by enabling simple, safe & quick operation.



Ongoing government efforts to upgrade the transport infrastructure coupled with the growing retail, manufacturing, and tourism sectors will strengthen the business dynamics. Rising demand for hybrid equipment including rechargeable battery packs integrated with backup diesel generator sets will augment the product installation.

UK accounted for over 14% of the light tower market revenue share in 2020. A positive development in economic conditions along with growing ventures across transport infrastructure, energy, and housing projects will positively complement the industry statistics. Increasing investments in the refurbishment and development of railways together with other initiatives toward construction & infrastructure will accelerate the product deployment.

