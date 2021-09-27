Collaboration Between Parties and Levels of Government Key to Housing Affordability in Canada

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With another minority government headed to Ottawa after this month’s federal election, collaboration between parties will be key to a functional Canadian government. This is especially true when it comes to making homeownership more achievable in Canada according to the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA).

The Liberals, Conservatives and NDP all made increasing supply a part of their housing platforms during the election campaign and BCREA encourages the new government to find common ground as Members of Parliament begin their work on making housing more affordable in Canada.

“During an election campaign it’s easy to get caught up in party politics,” says BCREA Vice President of Government Relations and Stakeholder Engagement Trevor Hargreaves. “But we can’t lose sight of the fact that what makes a minority government function is collaboration. Our new government now needs to put politics aside and focus on creating long-lasting, evidence-based housing policies that help Canadians.”

BCREA, like the Canada-British Columbia Expert Panel on the Future of Housing Supply and Affordability, believes it is vital that the federal government develop a more comprehensive National Housing Strategy that – as the Panel’s final report puts it – creates “a planning framework that proactively encourages housing.”



This means developing a strategy that is focused on creating all types of housing, working with provincial and municipal governments, addressing the barriers municipalities face with development approvals, and rewarding meeting federal housing targets. Particularly on the municipal side, this is a major cause of development delays.

"Supply-side measures take longer to implement and achieve, so they aren’t often a go-to policy option by politicians concerned with quick wins,” says Hargreaves. "But if you want to actually achieve forward movement in this housing market and truly help Canadians, it’s time to put optics aside, align the levels of government and vastly increase supply."

In addition to working with governments, collaboration with housing sector organizations to develop and implement evidence-based policy initiatives are essential steps moving forward. Along with the Canadian Real Estate Association, BCREA, as the professional association of BC’s 23,000 Realtors located in one of Canada’s most active housing markets, is committed to being a partner of government with the goal of making homeownership more achievable for all Canadians.

-30-

About BCREA

BCREA is the professional association for more than 23,000 REALTORS® in BC, focusing on provincial issues that impact real estate. Working with the province’s ten real estate boards, BCREA provides continuing professional education, advocacy, economic research and standard forms to help REALTORS® provide value for their clients.



To demonstrate the profession’s commitment to improving Quality of Life in BC communities, BCREA supports policies that help ensure economic vitality, provide housing opportunities, preserve the environment, protect property owners and build better communities with good schools and safe neighbourhoods.

