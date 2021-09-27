New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151631/?utm_source=GNW

The global conjugated monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $7.98 billion in 2020 to $8.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market consists of the sales of conjugated monoclonal antibodies.Conjugated monoclonal antibodies are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) associated with a chemotherapy drug or a radioactive particle.



These are used in the treatment of cancer as they deliver the toxic substance directly to the tumor cells by reducing damage to normal cells in other parts of the body.



The conjugated monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented by drugs into adcetris, kadcyla. It is also segmented by technology into cleavable linker, non-cleavable linker and by application into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, brain tumour, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of conjugated monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to limit the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market.For instance, the cost of the first FDA approved radioimmunotherapy drug Yttrium 90 Ibritumomab Tiuxetan therapeutic (Zevalin) is priced at around $55,000.



Moreover, Padcev, an antibody-drug conjugate from Seattle Genetics and Astellas which was approved in December 2019 cost between $110,000 to $120,000 for a course of treatment. The high cost of the therapy makes it unaffordable for the patients and healthcare systems of underdeveloped countries which hinders the growth of the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market.



In July 2020, AstraZeneca, a UK-based drugmaker has entered into a partnership with Daiichi Sankyo for an amount of $6 billion.This deal is for the global development and commercialization of DS-1062, a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) which is a type of drug that works by using a monoclonal antibody to deliver an attached pharmaceutical payload directly to tumor cells.



Daiichi Sankyo is a Japanese based pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of antibody-drug conjugates.



The increasing popularity and therapeutic potential of conjugated monoclonal antibodies especially antibody-drug conjugate is expected to drive the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period.Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), are class of therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) clubbed with highly potent cytotoxic drugs through a linker to kill the antigen-expressing tumor cells, predominantly used in the treatment of cancer.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved only five antibody-drug conjugates drugs from 2000 to 2018 and in 2019, it has approved three antibody-drug conjugates drugs indicating that the increased number of approvals is directly proportional to the use of conjugated monoclonal antibodies mainly in the field of cancer which in turn aids in the growth of the market.



Companies operating in the conjugated monoclonal antibodies market are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships for developing new conjugated monoclonal antibodies shaping the market.For instance, in October 2019 NovoCodex, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd collaborated for the second time with Ambrx Inc, a USA-based company engaged in developing protein therapeutics to develop and commercialize Ambrx’s internally developed site-specific antibody-drug conjugate, ARX305 used for the treatment of CD70 positive cancers.



Following the trend, in June 2020, Monopar Therapeutics, a USA-based biopharmaceutical company, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes entered in collaboration to couple Monopar’s MNPR-101 a humanized urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR) targeted monoclonal antibody in pre-IND stage to a therapeutic radioisotope of NorthStar to create a highly selective agent, which has the potential to kill aberrantly activated cytokine-producing immune cells.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

