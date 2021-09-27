New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Parathyroid Hormone Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151630/?utm_source=GNW

72 billion in 2020 to $1.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.



The parathyroid hormone market consists of sales of parathyroid hormones and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop parathyroid hormones to treat various diseases. Parathyroid hormone is responsible for regulating the distribution of phosphate and calcium in the body, and is used in the treatment of diseases such as hypothyroidism and osteoporosis.



The parathyroid hormone market covered in this report is segmented by disease type into hypocalcaemia, hypoparathyroidism and by end-user into hospitals, clinics, other.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Product recalls due to quality control issues are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.A product recall is the process of retrieving defective or potentially unsafe goods from consumers due to safety, efficacy and quality issues.



In September 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company issued a US recall for all doses of NATPARA® (parathyroid hormone) for Injection (25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, and 100 mcg).The recall is due to a potential issue associated with rubber particulates arising from the rubber septum of the NATPARA cartridge.



These factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.



In January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited a Japan based pharmaceutical company announced its decision to acquire Shire Plc for $46 Billion.The acquisition is expected to accelerate the delivery of medicines to patients around the world with expanded scale and geographical footprint by Takeda Pharmaceutical Compay.



It also adds the rights of parathyroid hormone natpara. Shire Plc is a USA based pharmaceutical company focusing on innovative and rare disease drugs.



The rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to drive the market for parathyroid hormones. Osteoporosis is a disease characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue which further leads to an increased risk of fracture.According to the International Osteoporisis Foundation osteoporosis affects approximately 1.4 million Canadians, mainly postmenopausal women and the elderly. The parathyroid hormone which is naturally produced by the body for regulating the calcium levels is used to reduce the risk of bone fracture in people with osteoporosis and is administered as a daily subcutaneous injection. The increase in osteoporosis is therefore expected to contribute to the growth of the parathyroid hormone market.



Companies in parathyroid hormones market are focusing on developing a biosimilar of parathyroid based drugs.A biosimilar is a biological product that is developed to be similar to an already FDA-approved biologic, known as the reference product.



Biosimilars potentially offer consumers the opportunity to reduce their health care costs without compromising on treatment standards, thus parathyroid hormones manufacturing companies are investing in it.For instance, in August 2019, Gedeon Richter announced the launch of biosimilar teriparatide caledTerrosa® in Europe.



In August 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched a teriparatide biosimilar (NuPTH) meant for osteoporosis.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151630/?utm_source=GNW



