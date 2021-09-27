Global Cryptocurrency Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryptocurrency market reached a value of US$ 364.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 60.8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cryptocurrency refers to digital or virtual money secured by cryptography to monitor transactions and prevent counterfeit. It does not have a physical representation and is distributed over a vast network of computers connected to a virtual environment. It operates through decentralized networks that are based on the blockchain technology. The transfers are secured through public or private keys and are connected directly to the user's digital wallet. In contrast to the traditionally used currency, it is not issued by a centralized authority and has minimal interference or manipulation from the government. It also offers various advantages, such as enhanced portability, divisibility, inflation resistance and transparency.



Increasing digitization across industries represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, easy accessibility to and rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity in daily activities is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, legalization and approval of purchase, sale or trade of virtual currencies in various developed countries are also driving the market growth. With the immense transparency of distributed ledger technology or blockchain, there is minimal risk of fraudulent or unwanted transactions due to human or machine error or data manipulation. This enables all the parties to monitor any changes that are being made during the transaction in real-time, thereby offering enhanced data security and immutability of the transactions. Additionally, convenient access to online trading platforms that can be used through smartphones is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including growing market capitalization or market cap of the industry, along with the advent of bitcoin cash and bitcoin lite, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cryptocurrency market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, process and application.



Breakup by Type

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Others

Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Process

Mining

Transaction

Breakup by Application

Trading

Remittance

Payment

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphapoint Corporation, Bitfury Holding B.V., Coinbase Inc., Cryptomove Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Quantstamp Inc., Ripple Labs Inc. and Xilinx Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global cryptocurrency market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cryptocurrency market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cryptocurrency market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cryptocurrency Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Bitcoin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ethereum

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bitcoin Cash

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Ripple

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Litecoin

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Dashcoin

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Process

8.1 Mining

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Transaction

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Trading

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Remittance

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Payment

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Alphapoint Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Bitfury Holding B.V.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Coinbase Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Cryptomove Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Intel Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Quantstamp Inc

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Ripple Labs Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Xilinx Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdywf7