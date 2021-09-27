New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151629/?utm_source=GNW

, Biocon, and Aryogen Biopharma.



The global filgrastim biosimilars market is expected to grow from $0.72 billion in 2020 to $0.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The filgrastim biosimilars market consists of sales of filgrastim biosimilars and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture filgrastim biosimilars.Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment.



The filgrastim biosimilar market covered in this report is segmented by application into oncology, chronic and autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, growth hormone deficiency, infectious diseases, others and by distribution channels into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Stringent regulations imposed on approvals of biosimilars is anticipated to hinder the growth of the filgrastim biosimilar market in the forecast period.The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biologics and biosimilars.



Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars.The US Food and Drug Administration requires a double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as an interchangeable drug to biologics, whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics.



For instance, Sandoz got an USFDA approval for its 1st biosimilar ZarxioTM (filgrastim-sndz) of original biologic Neupogen®.The consent depended on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical, and clinical information, which verified that Zarxio is highly similar to the US-licensed reference product.



To get this approval Sandoz even had to fight a legal battle with Amgen who claims that Sandoz has infringed its manufacturing process. These kind of hurdles can restrict the growth of the filgrastim biosimilar market.



In January 2019, Kashiv Pharma, US-based biopharmaceuticals Research Company, acquired Adello biologics for an undisclosed amount.The new company will be known as Kashiv Biosciences.



The deal will help Kashiv BioSciences in expanding its business offering in including drug delivery platforms consolidating delayed-release technology and gastric retention systems that improve the efficacy and safety of known drugs, the pipeline of seven development products targeting unmet clinical needs.Adello Biologics was founded in 2012 and is a biotechnology company that works on developing biosimilars including filgrastims.



The company is headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey.



Government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the filgrastim biosimilars.Governments worldwide are focusing on the development of biosimilars attributing to their cost-effective nature.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a Biosimilar Action Plan, in July 2018 to increase treatment options.The Australian government is committed to the Biosimilar Awareness Initiative and in 2018 they improved their commitment by supporting the Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association through a grant of $5 million to accept increased general biosimilar education and activities that promote the suitable dispensing, prescription and use of biosimilar medicines.



Hence, the government initiatives for the development of biosimilars aids in the increased production and awareness which in turn supported the growth of the filgrastim biosimilars market.



Companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations.To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.



While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in or out licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years. For instance, in November 2018, biosimilar developer Alvotech and Fuji Pharma entered into a partnership agreement for the commercialization of Alvotech’s entire pipeline of biosimilars in Japan, including filgrastims.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

