Bacterial And Plasmid Vectors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global bacterial & plasmid vectors market is expected to grow from $0.34 billion in 2020 to $0.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.



The bacterial & plasmid vectors market consists of sales of bacterial & plasmid vectors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop bacterial and plasmid vectors for biotechnological applications.Bacterial vectors are DNA molecules that are the basic tool of genetic engineering is used to introduce foreign genetic material into a host to replicate and amplify the foreign DNA sequences as a recombinant molecule.



The vectors are used for introducing definite gene into the target cell and command the cell’s mechanism for protein synthesis to produce the protein encoded by the gene. These are used for the production of protein in biotechnology applications.



The bacterial & plasmid vectors market covered in this report is segmented by host type into E.coli expression vectors, other bacterial expression vectors and by application into genetics, molecular biology, bioinformatics, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of gene therapy is expected to limit the growth of the bacterial & plasmid vectors market during the forecast period.Gene therapy utilizes genuine gene to prevent or treat diseases which utilizes bacteria or plasmids as vectors.



The cost of gene therapy treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration is between $0.3 million and $2.1 million. Moreover, the cost of Luxturna gene therapy for certain inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) is $0.4 million per eye and LentiGlobin a gene therapy by Bluebird Bio designed to increase the levels of hemoglobin costs around $2.1 million. Stringent government regulations, long approval processes, and production costs are the major factors leading to the high cost of gene therapy. Thus, the high cost of gene therapy is to hinder the growth of the bacterial & plasmid vectors market in the near future.



In May 2018, Vectalys, a France-based company engaged in manufacturing and commercializing lentiviral vectors for gene delivery and FlashCell, a company engineering non-integrating lentiviral delivered RNA therapeutics announced their merger to create new gene therapy company- Flash Therapeutics.Flash Therapeutics is expected to collaborate on two complementary businesses of Vectalys and FlashCell and combine the emergence of cell and gene therapies as major new therapeutic modalities for the treatment of incurable diseases.



Flash Therapeutics is a new gene and cell therapy company based in Occitanie, France engaged in developing gene and cell-based therapies by leveraging its bioproduction technologies and lentiviral platform.



Increasing the prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the demand for bacterial & plasmid vectors market over the coming years.Bacteria are used as vectors for the delivery of recombinant proteins into target cells for the treatment of cancer and various infectious diseases.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a second leading cause death worldwide, responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Moreover, according to the WHO, the world is facing many public health threats which include various issues from climate change to inadequate healthcare facilities, wherein infectious diseases dominated WHO’s list of 2019 health threats. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer and various infectious diseases and surging demand for bacterial & plasmid vectors for gene therapy is projected to propel the market revenues for bacterial & plasmid vectors’ market.



The focus areas for many companies in the bacterial and plasmid vectors market has shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities.Large prime manufactures are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities, or gain access to new markets.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

